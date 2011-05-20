Advertising To Supermarkets (in 14 languages)

Advertising in grocery magazines, such as ESM – The European Supermarket Magazine, is a great way to increase your market share and increase your companies sales to the retail industry and in particular to the supermarkets and convenience store sectors.

Trade events such as the PLMA World of Private Label Show Anuga, Alimentaria, and EuroShop have become useful industry events for executives working or supplying the grocery retail sector. These events enable retail executives to get a feel for the latest developments within the industry. However supermarket executives can find themselves often unable to visit as many potential suppliers as they would like at similar events. This is partly due to the large volume of stands and the limited time they often have to visit the shows. This is where ESM comes in.

ESM is sent to the senior executives including category buyers and procurement managers for all the major supermarket and convenience retail stores within the European grocery retail sector. The publication would also be read by senior executives working in the manufacturing companies supplying both A Brand’s and private label products.

The magazine allows those working in the industry an opportunity to keep up to date with all the goings on in the sector, not just in one country but across all of Europe. ESM is also a very important tool for category buyers and procurement managers working in the retail chains when it comes to sourcing new products for their supermarket shelves or services that help them run their outlets more efficiently.

ESM covers other areas of interest to both buyers and other senior management working in the retail and manufacturing sectors, such as supply chain and logistics management, technology (such as EPOS), packaging and design and environmental best practice. This is on top of interviews with senior executives from across the industry and regular updates on new store developments.

????????? ?? ???????????? ?? ??????????? ?? ????????? ?? ?????, ???? ?? ESM –The European Supermarket Magazine (????????? ????????? ????????????), ????? ???? ????? ?????? ?? ???????? ?? ??????? ???? ????? ??? ??? ???????? ??? ????????? ??? ???? ??????? ?????????? ??? ???? ????? ??? ????????? ????????????.

???????? ???????? ???? ?? PLMA World of Private Label Show Anuga, Alimentaria, ??? EuroShop ????? ??????? ??? ?? ???????? ?????? ? ?? ??????? ????????? ???? ????? ??? ??????? ?????????. ?? ???????? ???? ?????????? ????? ???????????? ?? ?????? ???? ?????? ?? ??????????? ??? ??? ?????????? ????????? ??? ?????????? ????. ?????? ????, ?? ??????? ??? ???????????? ???? ??? ??????? ?? ??????????? ?????? ??????? ??????????? ????? ?? ?????? ?? ??????? ??????????. ???? ????????? ??? ?????? ?????? ????? ??? ???? ???????????? ????? ??? ????? ????????? ???? ????????. ??? ??????? ?? ESM.

?? ESM ???????????? ?? ?????????? ??????? ??? ????????? ?????????? ??? ???????? ??? ??? ?? ?????? ???????????? ??? ?? ???????? ??????????? ???????? ??????? ???? ??????. ? ?????? ?????? ?????????? ??? ??????? ?? ????? ?????????? ?? ??????????????? ????????? ??? ?????????? ???? ??????? ???????? ??? ??? ???????? ????????.

?? ????????? ????????? ?? ????? ????????? ???? ?????????? ?? ????????????? ?? ??? ????????? ???? ?????, ??? ???? ?? ??? ???? ???? ?? ??? ??? ??????. ?? ESM ????? ?????? ??? ???? ????????? ???????? ??? ????????? ????????? ?? ?????????? ???????? ??? ????????? ?? ??????????? ???? ???????? ???????? ??????? ??? ????????? ??? ???????? ??? ?? ????? ??? ???????????? ? ????????? ?? ?????? ?????????? ??? ??????????? ???? ?? ??????????? ??????????????????.

?? ????????? ESM ???????? ??? ???? ???????????? ???? ????????? ??? ??? ????? ??????????? ???????? ?? ?????? ???????? ??????? ??? ?????????????, ???? ??????????? ?? ???????? ??? ???????????? ?????????? ???????, ?????????? (???? EPOS- Electronic Points of Sale, ??????????? ?????? ???????), ?????????? ??? ????????? ??? ????? ??????????????? ?????????. ????? ?????? ???????????? ?? ?????????? ??????? ??? ??? ?? ?????????? ??? ???????? ??????????? ??? ???? ????????? ?? ?????????? ???????????.

Pubblicità ai supermercati Fare pubblicità su riviste di generi alimentari, come ESM - la European Supermarket Magazine, è un ottimo modo per far crescere la vostra quota di mercato e aumentare le vendite delle vostre aziende all'industria del commercio al dettaglio e, in particolare, ai supermercati e ai settori dei negozi.

Le manifestazioni del settore, come il PLMA World di Private Label Show Anuga, Alimentaria, e EuroShop sono diventati eventi di settore utili per i dirigenti che lavorano nella produzione o nella fornitura per il settore alimentare al dettaglio. Questi eventi consentono ai dirigenti delle vendite di testare in prima persona il polso degli ultimi sviluppi nell'industria. Tuttavia i dirigenti dei supermercati possono non essere in grado di visitare tanti fornitori quanti vorrebbero in eventi simili. Ciò è dovuto in parte al grande volume di stand e al tempo limitato che spesso hanno per visitare la mostra. Qui è dove entra in gioco ESM

ESM è inviato alla dirigenti senior compresi la categoria dei responsabili acquisti e gestori di forniture per tutti i grandi supermercati e i negozi al dettaglio nel settore alimentare europeo. La pubblicazione è letta anche da dirigenti che lavorano nelle aziende di produzione che riforniscono sia i prodotti di marca che i prodotti ad etichetta privata.

La rivista offre a coloro che lavorano nel settore l'opportunità di tenersi aggiornati con tutto quello che succede nel settore, non solo in un paese ma in tutta Europa. ESM è anche uno strumento molto importante per gli acquirenti di categoria e i gestori delle forniture nelle catene di vendita quando si tratta di rifornirsi di nuovi prodotti per i propri scaffali nei supermercati o di servizi che li aiutano a gestire i loro punti di vendita in modo più efficiente.

ESM copre altre aree di interesse sia per gli acquirenti che per altri alti dirigenti che operano nei settori rivendita e produzione, come la catena di approvvigionamento e la gestione logistica, la tecnologia (come EPOS), l'imballaggio e il design e le migliori pratiche ambientali. Questo è in aggiunta ai colloqui con i dirigenti senior di tutto il settore e agli aggiornamenti regolari sugli sviluppi di nuovi negozi.

Anunciarse a los Supermercados Anunciarse en revistas de alimentación como, por ejemplo, ESM –La Revista Europea para los Supermercados-, es un magnífico modo de aumentar su cuota de mercado y aumentar asimismo las ventas de su empresa dentro de la industria al por menor, muy especialmente dentro de los sectores de los supermercados y de las tiendas de conveniencia.

Las ferias de muestras tales como Exhibición de “PLMA World” para Marcas Blancas de Anuga, “Alimentaria” y “Euroshop” se han convertido en acontecimientos muy útiles para la industria, concretamente para los ejecutivos que o bien trabajan para el sector alimentario al por menor o bien lo suministran. Estos encuentros permiten a los ejecutivos de la industria al por menor tomarle el pulso a las últimas novedades dentro de la industria. Sin embargo, a menudo los ejecutivos de los supermercados no están en situación de visitar a tantos proveedores en potencia como desearían en acontecimientos de este tipo. Esto es debido, en parte, a la gran cantidad de stands y al poco tiempo de que habitualmente disponen para visitar estas muestras. Aquí es cuando entra en juego “ESM”.

“ESM” se envía a los altos ejecutivos, incluidos los compradores profesionales y los encargados de adquisiciones de todos los principales supermercados y tiendas de conveniencia de venta al por menor dentro del sector de alimentación de venta al por menor europeo. La publicación también la leerían los altos ejecutivos que trabajan para las empresas de manufacturación que suministran tanto productos de marca como de marca blanca.

La revista permite a todos aquéllos que trabajan dentro de la industria mantenerse al día de todo lo que está sucediendo en el sector y no dentro de un único país sino a lo largo de toda Europa. “ESM” también resulta una herramienta muy útil para los compradores profesionales y los encargados de adquisiciones que trabajan para las cadenas al de venta al por menor, a la hora de localizar nuevos productos para las estanterías de sus supermercados o servicios que les ayuden a gestionar sus puntos de venta de un modo más eficiente.

“ESM” también cubre otros ámbitos de interés tanto para los compradores como para otros altos cargos que trabajen dentro de los sectores de venta al por menor y manufacturación, tales como directivos de la cadena de distribución y de logística, del sector de tecnologías (como, por ejemplo, “EPOS”), del embalaje y el diseño o de la práctica medioambiental adecuada. Todo ello, además de las entrevistas con altos ejecutivos procedentes de todos los rincones de la industria, así como actualizaciones regulares de las últimas novedades para las tiendas.

???????, ???????????? ????????????? ??????? ? ????????, ?????????? ?????? ?????????????, ????? ??? ESM –?????? ??????????? ?????????????, ???????? ?????????? ????????? ?????????? ???? ?? ????? ? ????? ????????? ???????? ???????? ????????? ????????, ???????? ????????????? ? ????????? ??????? ???????.

?????????? ???????, ????? ??? ???????? World of Private Label («??? ??????? ???????? ?????»), ?????????? ??????????? PLMA, ???????? Anuga, Alimentaria ? EuroShop ????? ????????? ????????? ??? ?????????????, ?????????? ? ??????? ????????? ????????????????? ???????? ????????? ????????. ?????? ??????????? ????????? ???????????? ???? ? ????? ???????? ?????????????? ? ???????. ?????? ????????????? ????????? ???????? ????? ?? ? ????????? ???????? ???????? ?????????? ????????????? ??????????? ?? ???????? ????????????, ??? ??????? ??????????? ??????? ??????????? ??????????? ??????? ? ???????????? ????????, ??????? ? ??? ??????? ??? ????????? ????????. ????? ??? ??????? ?????? ESM.

ESM ??????????? ??????? ?????????????, ? ??? ????? ????????? ??????????? ? ????????????? ??????? ?? ???? ???????? ????????????? ? ????????? ??????? ??????? ? ??????????? ??????? ????????? ???????? ?????????????????? ????????. ??????? ????? ???????? ???????? ??????????????, ??????????? ? ???????????????? ?????????, ?????????? ???????? ?????????? ??? ????????? ???????, ??? ? ??????? ???????? ?????.

?????? ????????????? ??????????? ?????????? ??????? ???? ? ????? ???? ???????? ? ??????? ?? ?????? ? ???????? ????? ??????, ?? ? ???? ??????. ESM - ??? ????? ?????? ?????????? ??? ????????? ??????????? ? ????????????? ???????, ?????????? ? ????? ????????? ????????, ?????????? ?????? ?????? ????????? ????????????? ?????? ?????????? ??? ????????, ??? ???????????? ????? ???????????? ?????????? ????????? ?????????????.

? ??????? ESM ??????????????? ? ?????? ???????, ?????????????? ??????? ??? ??? ???????????, ??? ? ??? ???-??????????, ?????????? ? ?????? ????????? ???????? ? ????????????, ????? ??? ??????? ????????? ? ?????????? ??????????, ?????????? (???, ????????, EPOS –??????????? ??????? ????? ??????????), ???????? ? ??????, ? ????? ????????? ? ????????????? ????????? ????????, ?????? ?????????? ???????? ?? ???????? ?????????????? ???????? ??????? ? ?????????? ???????? ? ???????? ??????????????? ? ????? ?????????.

????? ????????????????????????????????????????????????????ESM?????????

?PLMA World?Anuga ,Alimentaria ?EureShop?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????ESM?????

ESM??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

????????????????????????????????????????????????ESM????????????????????????????????????????????????ESM???????????????????

ESM??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Werbung bei Supermärkten Die Werbung in Einzelhandelsmagazinen, wie z. B. ESM - The European Supermarket Magazine, ist eine gute Strategie, um Ihren Marktanteil zu erhöhen und den Umsatz Ihres Unternehmens in der Einzelhandels- und insbesondere in der Super- und Verbrauchermarktbranche zu steigern.

Messen, wie z. B. die PLMA World of Private Label Show Anuga, Alimentaria und EuroShop sind nützliche Branchen-Events für Führungskräfte, die in der Lebensmitteleinzelhandelsbranche arbeiten bzw. an diese liefern. Diese Ereignisse ermöglichen Führungskräfte des Einzelhandels, ein Gefühl für die neuesten Entwicklungen innerhalb der Branche zu bekommen. Allerdings sind Führungskräfte von Supermärkten oft nicht in der Lage, so viele potenzielle Lieferanten anzusprechen, wie sie bei vergleichbaren Veranstaltungen treffen könnten. Dies liegt teilweise auf die große Anzahl an Ständen und der begrenzten Zeit, die sie haben, um Veranstaltungen zu besuchen. Hier setzt ESM an.

ESM wird an Führungskräfte, einschließlich Kategorienkäufer und Einkaufsleiter von allen großen Super- und Verbrauchermärkten in der europäischen Lebensmitteleinzelhandelbranche verschickt. Die Veröffentlichung wird auch von Führungskräften gelesen, die im produzierenden Gewerbe arbeiten und sowohl Spitzenmarken- als auch Handelsmarken liefern.

Das Magazin bietet den Beschäftigten in der Branche die Gelegenheit, in Bezug auf Branchenereignisse auf dem Laufenden zu bleiben, nicht nur in einem bestimmten Land, sondern in ganz Europa.

ESM ist auch ein sehr wichtiges Instrument für Kategorienkäufer und Einkaufsleiter von Handelsketten, wenn es um Beschaffung neuer Produkte für ihre Supermarktregale oder Dienstleistungen geht, die ihnen dabei helfen, ihre Verkaufsfilialen effizienter zu leiten.

ESM umfasst auch andere Interessensbereiche für Einkaufsleiter und andere Führungskräfte im Einzelhandel und im produzierenden Gewerbe, wie z. B. Supply-Chain- und Logistik-Management, Technologie (wie z. B. EPOS), Verpackung, Design und umweltfreundliche Praxis. Das steht ganz oben in den Interviews mit Führungskräften aus der gesamten Branche und in den regelmäßigen Nachrichten über neue Geschäftsentwicklungen.

Publicidade para supermercados Publicitar em revistas alimentares, tais como a ESM –“The European Supermarket Magazine”, é uma óptima maneira de aumentar a sua quota de mercado e aumentar as vendas das suas empresas para o sector de retalho e, em especial, para os supermercados e lojas de conveniência.

Eventos comerciais como os de PLMA “World of Private Label Show Anuga, Alimentaria, and EuroShop” tornaram-se eventos de indústria úteis para executivos que trabalham ou abastecem o sector alimentar retalhista. Estes eventos permitem aos executivos retalhistas começar a ter uma ideia dos mais recentes desenvolvimentos neste sector. No entanto, os executivos de supermercado muitas vezes podem ver-se incapazes de visitar tantos potenciais fornecedores como desejariam, em eventos similares. Em parte, isto deve-se ao grande volume de standes e ao tempo limitado que geralmente têm para visitar os espectáculos. É aqui que entra a ESM.

A ESM é enviada aos executivos sénior, incluindo compradores de categorias e gerentes de compras para todos os grandes supermercados e lojas de conveniência dentro do sector Europeu de retalho alimentar. A publicação também seria lida por executivos sénior que trabalham nas empresas de manufactura fornecendo ao mesmo tempo uma marca e produtos de marca privada.

A rvista permite àqueles que trabalham na indústria manterem-se informados sobre tudo o que se passa no sector, não apenas num país, mas por toda a Europa. A ESM é também uma ferramenta muito importante, para compradores de categorias e gerentes de compras que trabalham nas cadeias de retalho, no que diz respeito à descoberta de novos produtos para as prateleiras dos seus supermercados ou de serviços que ajudam a gerir os seus estabelecimentos com mais eficiência.

A ESM cobre outras áreas de interesse, tanto dos compradores como dos quadros superiores que trabalham nos sectores de retalho e manufactura, tais como as cadeias de abastecimento e gestão logística, tecnologia (como o EPOS), embalagens e design, e as melhores práticas ambientais. Isto tem base em entrevistas com executivos sénior de todo este sector e actualizações regulares sobre a evolução de novas lojas.

Publicité destinée aux supermarchés Faire de la publicité dans les magazines de la grande distribution, tels que les ESM - Le European Supermarket Magazine(magazine européen de la grande distribution), est une excellente façon d'augmenter votre part de marché et vos ventes auprès des entreprises de la grande distribution, en particulier dans les supermarchés et les stations services.

Les salons du secteur comme le PLMA Private Label Anuga Show, l’Alimentaria, et l’EuroShop sont devenus des événements d’une grande utilisé pour les cadres qui travaillent ou fournissent des entre prises dans le secteur de la distribution. Ces manifestations permettent aux cadres de la distribution de se faire une idée des dernières évolutions du secteur. Cependant, les cadres de la grande distribution peuvent souvent se retrouver dans l'impossibilité d’examiner tous les fournisseurs potentiels qu’ils auraient aimé voir lors de ces salons. Ceci est partiellement dû au grand nombre de stands présents et au peu de le temps dont ils disposent pour visiter le salon. C'est là que ESM entre en jeu.

ESM est envoyé aux cadres supérieurs, y compris à tous les acheteurs et les gestionnaires d'approvisionnement de tous les grands supermarchés et stations services dans le secteur de la grande distribution européenne. Le magazine est également lu par les cadres supérieurs travaillant pour les entreprises de fabrication des produits qui fournissent à la fois les grandes marques et les moins connues.

Le magazine permet à ceux qui travaillent dans ce secteur de rester au courant de tout ce qu’il se passe dans leur secteur, non seulement dans leur pays mais aussi dans toute l'Europe. ESM est également un outil très important pour les acheteurs et les gestionnaires d’approvisionnement dans les grandes chaînes de le distribution car il met en avant de nouveaux produits pour leurs rayons ou de nouveaux services susceptibles d’améliorer le rendement de leur points de vente.

ESM aborde d'autres domaines pouvant intéresser aussi bien les acheteurs que les autres cadres supérieurs travaillant dans les secteurs de la distribution et de la production, par exemple la gestion des chaînes d'approvisionnement et de la logistique, les nouvelles technologies (comme les EPOS), l'emballage et la conception et les améliorations des pratiques en matière d’environnement. Ceci vient s’ajouter aux entrevues avec des cadres supérieurs de tout le secteur et aux mises à jour régulières sur les nouvelles évolutions des magasins.

Süpermarketlere Duyuru ESM

– The European Supermarket Magazine (Avrupa Süpermarket Dergisi) gibi market dergilerine reklam vermek, pazar pay?n?z? ve perakende sektörüne, özellikle de süpermarketlerle bakkaliye sektörüne ?irket sat??lar?n?z? art?rman?n harika bir yoludur. PLMA World of Private Label Show Anuga, Alimentaria, ve EuroShop gibi ticari organizasyonlar, market perakende sektöründe çal??an ya da tedarik yapan yöneticiler için yararl? sektör organizasyonlar? haline gelmi?tir. Bu organizasyonlar, perakende yöneticilerinin sektördeki en son geli?melere uyumlar?n? sa?lamaktad?r. Ne var ki süpermarket yöneticileri s?kl?kla benzer organizasyonlarda istedikleri kadar potansiyel tedarikçiyi ziyaret edememektedir. Bu, k?smen standlar?n büyük hacimli olu?lar?ndan ve ?ovlar? ziyaret etmek için zamanlar?n?n s?kl?kla k?s?tl? olmas?ndan kaynaklanmaktad?r. Bu, ESM’nin gözde oldu?u noktad?r. ESM, Avrupa market perakende sektöründeki tüm önemli süpermarket ve bakkaliye ma?azalar?, kategori sat?c?lar? ve sat?nalma müdürleri dahil üst düzey yöneticilere gönderilmektedir. Bu yay?n, ayn? zamanda hem A marka hem de özel etiketli ürün tedarikçisi üretici kampanyalarda çal??an üst düzey yöneticiler taraf?ndan da okunmaktad?r. Bu dergi, sektörde çal??anlara yaln?zca bir ülkede de?il, Avrupa genelinde sektörde tüm olup bitenler için güncel kalma f?rsat? sa?lamaktad?r. ESM ayr?ca, kategori sat?c?lar? ve sat?nalma müdürleri için, süpermarket raflar?na yeni ürünler ya da sat?? noktalar?n? daha etkili bir ?ekilde yürütmelerine yard?m edecek hizmetler sat?n almak söz konusu oldu?unda çok önemli bir araçt?r. ESM perakende ve üretim sektörlerinde çal??an hem sat?c?lar?n hem de di?er üst düzey yönetimin tedarik zinciri, lojistik yönetimi, teknoloji (EPOS gibi), ambalaj ve tasar?m? ile en iyi çevresel uygulama gibi di?er ilgi alanlar? da kapsamaktad?r. Bu, sektörden üst düzey yöneticilerle görü?meler ve yeni ma?aza geli?meleri üzerine düzenli güncellemeler ile birlikte yer almaktad?r.

Reklama w supermarketach Reklama w magazynach z artyku?ami spo?ywczymi, jak np. ESM - Europejski Magazyn Supermarketów, jest wspania?ym sposobem, aby zwi?kszy? zyski twojego sklepu oraz zwi?kszy? sprzeda? twojej firmy w handlu detalicznym, a w szczególno?ci - sprzeda? do supermarketów i sektora sklepów z artyku?ami spo?ywczymi.

Wydarzenia, takie jak np. PLMA - ?wiat Prywatnej Marki Anuga, Alimentaria i EuroShop sta?y si? wa?nymi wydarzeniami w bran?y dla mened?erów pracuj?cych w lub zajmuj?cych si? dostaw? w sektorze handlu artyku?ami spo?ywczymi. Wydarzenia te umo?liwiaj? mened?erom zajmuj?cym si? handlem na zapoznanie si? z najnowszymi trendami w bran?y. Jednak mened?erowie supermarketów cz?sto nie mog? spotka? si? ze wszystkimi potencjalnymi dostawcami, z którymi chcieliby si? spotka? podczas takiego wydarzenia. Cz??ciowo spowodowane jest to du?? ilo?ci? stanowisk i ograniczonym czasem, który przeznaczono na takie spotkania. I tu w?a?nie pomocny jest ESM.

ESM jest wysy?any do mened?erów wy?szego szczebla, ??cznie z kupcami w danej kategorii oraz mened?erami dostawy wszystkich najwi?kszych supermarketów i sklepów sprzeda?y detalicznej z artyku?ami spo?ywczymi w europejskim sektorze sprzeda?y detalicznej. Publikacj? czytaj? tak?e mened?erowie wy?szych szczebli, pracuj?cy w przedsi?biorstwach produkcyjnych, która zaopatruj? w produkty firmowe i produkty prywatnej marki.

Magazyn daje osobom pracuj?cym w tej bran?y mo?liwo??, pozostania na bie??co ze wszystkimi wydarzeniami w sektorze, nie tylko w jednym kraju, ale w ca?ej Europie. ESM jest wi?c bardzo wa?nym narz?dziem dla kupców w danej kategorii oraz mened?erów zaopatrzenia, którzy pracuj? w handlu detalicznym w przypadku poszukiwania nowych produktów dla ich supermarketów oraz us?ug, które pozwol? im na skuteczniejsze prowadzenie swoich sklepów.

ESM jest interesuj?cy zarówno dla kupców w danej kategorii, jak i innych mened?erów wy?szego szczebla, pracuj?cych w sektorze handlu detalicznego oraz produkcyjnego, jak np. ?a?cuch dostaw oraz zarz?dzanie logistyczne, technologia (np. EPOS), opakowania i projektowania oraz najlepsze praktyki ?rodowiskowe. Poza tym w magazynie znajduj? si? tak?e wywiady z mened?erami wy?szego szczebla z ca?ej bran?y oraz systematyczne informacje o nowych trendach w sklepach.

???????? ESM(????????) ???????????????????????????, ?????????????, ??????????????????. PLMA World of Private Label Show Anuga, Alimentaria, ? EuroShop ?? ?? ????? ??? ?? ??? ????? ?? ??? ???? ??? ?????? ??? ?? ??? ???? ?????. ??? ???? ??? ????? ??? ?? ??? ?? ?? ?? ? ??? ????. ???? ????? ????? ?? ??? ???? ???? ?? ??? ?????? ???? ??? ?? ??? ???? ??? ???? ???. ?? ??? ??? ?? ??? ?? ???? ?? ?? ???? ??? ????. ??? ???? ??? ?? ??? ?? ESM???. ESM? ?? ??? ?? ??? ?? ?? ????? ?? ???? ???? ???? ?? ?? ???? ???? ?? ????? ?????. A ?? ??? ? ?? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??? ???? ?? ???? ? ???? ?? ????. ????????????, ?????????????????????????????????????????????? ????. ????? ??? ? ?? ?? ?? ???? ?? ??? ??? ?? ??? ?? ?? ??? ??? ESM? ?? ??? ??? ???? ???? ???? ?? ?? ????? ?? ??? ?????. ESM?????????????, (EPOS??) ?????, ??????, ??????????????, ????????????????????????????????????. ????????????????????????????????????.

??????? ?????? ???? ?????. ??????? ?? ????? ??????? ? ??? ESM -- ?????? ??????????????? ????? ? ?? ?????

????? ?????? ???? ?? ????? ?????? ?????? ????? ????? ??????? ???????? ???? ??? ?????? ??? ????? ?????? ????? ?????? ????????

????? ??????? ???????? ??? PLMA? ???? ???????? ?????? ???????? Alimentaria ? Anuga ?????? ??? ????? ???????? ?????????? ???????? ?? ?????? ?????? ???? ??????? ????????. ??? ??????? ???? ???????? ?????????? ???? ????? ???????? ??????? ??? ????? ??? ??? ???????? ?? ??? ?????? .??? ??? ? ??? ???????? ?????????? ?????? ?????? ????? ????? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ??????? ?????? ?????? ?? ???????? ????????? ??? ???? ?????? ?? ??????? ??????. ????? ??? ????? ??? ??? ???? ?? ??????? ?????? ??????? ????? ?? ???? ?? ??????? ?????? ???????. ??? ???? ??? ?? ESM

ESM ??? ??????? ??? ???? ???????? ?????????? ??? ?? ??? ??? ???????? ?????? ????????? ????? ????? ?????? ????? ???????? ?????? ????? ???????? ??? ???? ??????? ???????? ????????. ????? ?????????? ???? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ????????? ?????????? ???????? ?? ????? ??????? ? ????? ???????? ??? ?? ???? ??????? ???????? ?????? ???

???? ?????? ??????? ?? ?? ?????? ???? ?????? ????? ?? ?? ?? ???? ?? ??? ?????? ??????? ??? ??? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??? ?????? ????. ESM ?? ???? ???? ???? ??? ???? ???????? ?????? ????????? ???????? ?? ???? ????? ???????? ????? ????? ????? ?????? ?????? ????? ????? ?????? ????? ? ?? ??????? ???? ??????? ??? ????? ????? ????? ???? ???? ?????.

?? ESM ???? ???????? ?????? ???? ??? ??? ?? ???????? ????????? ?????? ?????? ??????? ?? ?????? ??????? ???????? ? ??? ????? ???? ??????? ??????????? ???????????? (??? EPOS) ? ???????? ???????? ????? ????????? ???????. ??? ??? ?????????? ?? ???? ????????? ?????????? ??

????? ?????? ??????? ???????? ?????? ??????? ????? ???????.

????? ?????-?? ?? ??? ????? ??????, ????? ESM(European Supermarket Magazine) - ????? ????????? ????????, ???? ?????? ?? ??? ???? ??? ?????? ????? ??? ????? ?????????, ????? ??????????? ???????? ??????.

???? ???? ??? ?-PLMA World of Private Label Show Anuga, Alimentaria, ?-EuroShop???? ??? ???? ???? ?????? ?????? ????? ?????? ??????? ????? ????? ???. ???????? ???? ??????? ?????? ????????? ????? ?? ??? ????? ?? ???????? ?????? ????? ???????. ?? ???, ????? ????? ?????????? ?? ???? ??????? "?????" ?? ?? ?????? ??????? ???????? ????, ??? ????, ??? ????? ??????? ????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ????????. ??? ???? ESM??????.

ESM???? ??????? ???????, ???? ?????? ?????? ???? ?? ?? ?????? ??????????? ??????? ??????? ????? ?????? ????????. ???-??? ???? ?? ?? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ??????? ?? ?? ??????? ??????? (A brand) ??? ?? ???????.

??? ??? ????? ?????? ??????? ??????? ??????? ?????? ?????, ?? ?? ???? ?????, ??? ??? ??????. ESM??? ?? ??? ???? ???? ?????? ?????? ???? ??????? ?????? ?????????? ??? ????? ????? ?????? ????? ????? ??????????? ???? ?? ??????? ???????? ?? ????? ???????.

ESM???? ?? ?????? ?????? ?? ?????? ??? ???? ?? ?????? ?????? ?????? ????????? ???????, ???? ????? ????? ?????? ???????, ????????? (????? EPOS), ?????, ????? ?????? ?? ????? ??????. ?????, ????? ????????? ?? ??????? ?? ????? ?????? ??? ????? ???????, ??? ??????? ?????? ?? ??????? ????? ?????.

????: ?? ???? ?? ????? ?? ?????? ?-buyer??? ????? ?? ????? ???. ??? ????? ?"????".

????????????? European Supermarket Magazine?ESM????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

PLMA?World of Private Label Show Anuga?Alimentaria????EuroShop???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????ESM??????????

ESM??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????A????????????????????????????????????????????????

?????????????????????????????????????????1??????????????????????????????????ESM????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

ESM????????????????????????????EPOS??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????