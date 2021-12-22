Subscribe Login
Retail

12 Ads Of Christmas – Europe's Most-Loved Retailer Christmas Ad Is...

Many thanks to our readers for voting for their favourite festive commercial in ESM's annual '12 Ads of Christmas' poll – in the end it was a close call! The votes have now been counted and verified, and ESM can exclusively reveal that this year's winner is...

Winner: John Lewis & Partners (UK)

What happens when an unexpected guest arrives for Christmas? This heartwarming tale of interplanetary love certainly warmed the hearts of ESM readers, with John Lewis & Partners – renowned for their consistency when it comes to festive marketing, it has to be said – coming out on top.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTttgc0DPA4

Second Place: Edeka (Germany)

Second place in this year's contest went to German retailer Edeka, for its sustainability-themed short, featuring an adventurous raindrop that sets out to become a snowflake for the festive period. Edeka, too, has previous form in this competition – remember 2015's Heimkommen?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVsydpGdGPY

Third Place: Albert Heijn (Netherlands)

In third place, meanwhile, is the commercial from Albert Heijn in the Netherlands, which features an inquisitive hamster setting off on a perilous journey in order to find his sweetheart.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftbdEhLyuRk

If you would like to re-watch any of the ads that featured in this year's 12 Ads of Christmas competition – or you're just in the mood for a festive pick-me-up, they can be found here.

Once again, thanks to you all for voting, and we hope you and yours have a very Merry Christmas!

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

