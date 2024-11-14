44% Of Spanish Shoppers Don't Use Self-Checkouts, Even When Available

Some 44% of Spanish shoppers don't use self-checkouts, even if they are available, a new study on Spanish shopping habits by AECOC Shopperview has found.

However, according to the study, which was conducted in association with Bizum, Google, PayPal and Stripe, the refusal to use self-checkouts is lower among younger age cohorts, with Gen Z shoppers preferring automated, unmanned checkouts.

"So much so that more than half of the consumers in this group are looking for different points in the store where they can pay, not just at the checkout," commented Carlota Usatorre, head of commercial development at Shopperview.

Cash Is King

Another notable finding from the study is that 65% of consumers regularly pay in cash, despite the fact that half of those surveyed say they have reduced its use.

Debit cards are used regularly by 60% of shoppers, while 26% of shoppers now pay with their mobile phones.

Online Shopping

In terms of online shopping, four out of ten Spanish consumers report abandoning an online purchase due to issues with the payment process, with common frustrations arising from authentication problems or not having the necessary items, such as a card or mobile phone, available.

Elsewhere, security remains a top priority for online shoppers, with 90% ranking it of high importance (ahead of 'ease of use') Concerns about sharing personal and financial information online are higher among older age cohorts, with 58% of those over 60% expressing hesitancy over data security in online shopping.

“The greater confidence in online payments by younger people leads Generation Z to consider it useful for the browser to remember their payment details," Usatorre added. "However, as they get older, the need to feel secure when making online payments grows, as does the fear of sharing personal and banking details."