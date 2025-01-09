83% Of French Shoppers Buy Items On Promotion 'As Often As Possible'

More than four fifths (83%) of French households buy items that are on promotion 'as often as possible', a new report from Kantar has found.

According to Kantar, with the broader economic situation remaining 'tense', with a decline in purchasing power among consumers, increased numbers are turning to discounted products to save money.

For many, price has become a determining factor in purchasing products, with 69% of French consumers admitting to choosing their products mainly based on price.

Private-Label Power

Private label, or MDD as it is known in France, is a key beneficiary of this phenomenon, with private-label penetration up 2.4% in the first week of the year, compared to the corresponding period last year.

Between the start of 2024 and the end of November, French household spending increased by 2.1% compared to the corresponding period in 2023, Kantar noted, while in November alone – a period that was influenced by the Black Friday phenomenon – spending was up 4%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traditional 'January sales' period, which kicked off on 8 January, is likely to see a further burst of spending, Kantar noted.

'Ease The Burden'

"The winter sales represent an opportunity to ease the burden on the wallet while satisfying the search for good deals," commented Gaëlle Le Floch, insight director at Kantar Worldpanel. "If the general trend is towards more measured consumption, price, promotion and accessibility remain powerful levers in the French purchasing decision-making process."

According to the most recent Kantar market share figures for French grocery, Carrefour was the best performing grocer in the period from 4 November to 1 December, seeing a 2.3 percentage point gain, while Les Mousquetaires Group, home to the Intermarché chain, was up 0.8 percentage points.