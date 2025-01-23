52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

97% Of Portuguese Prefer Physical Stores, 22% Shop Online, Study Finds

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
97% Of Portuguese Prefer Physical Stores, 22% Shop Online, Study Finds

Despite 22% of Portuguese consumers now shopping online, physical stores remain overwhelmingly popular, with 97% preferring the channel.

A new study by In-Store Media and Nielsen revealed increased spending both online and in-store, driven by consumers seeking value for money.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets continue to be the preferred grocery shopping formats. Hypermarkets saw a small increase in customer reach (1.6%), while supermarkets experienced a 1.1% rise in the average amount spent per purchase.

Conversely, wholesale retailers saw slight declines in both customer reach (-0.8%) and total sales (-0.5%).

Online shoppers prioritised promotions (12%) and lower delivery costs (11%), while brick-and-mortar shoppers valued quality and price (22%) and convenient location (15%).

ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Trends

Consumer spending increased in both online and physical stores. While the average cost per purchase did not change, people shopped more often, especially at brick-and-mortar stores (more than three times a week versus once a month online).

Online purchases averaged at €51 – twice the average of offline purchases (€22).

Shoppers demonstrated strong brand loyalty for coffee (43%), pet food (39%), and beer (35%).

In contrast, categories like snacks (11%), organic food (9%), and prepared meals (7%) saw less loyalty and more price sensitivity, particularly for snacks/chips (71%) and sweets/chocolate (70%).

ADVERTISEMENT

Coffee (28%) and beer (26%) buyers were less impacted by promotions.

Store brands saw a significant presence in hygiene and cleaning products (92%) and prepared meals (91%), often serving as a trusted alternative for consumers.

Finally, the research identified four distinct consumer segments: engaged shoppers (a young demographic aged 18-35, influenced by social media), deal seekers (promotion-driven, mainly women in the age group of 35-55 years), attentive shoppers (research-focused, aged 55-65), and constrained shoppers (price-sensitive, prefer private labels, also 55-65 years old).

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Grupa Muszkieterów Reports Growth In Full-Year Turnover, Driven By Intermarché And Bricomarché
Grupa Muszkieter&oacute;w Reports Growth In Full-Year Turnover, Driven By Intermarch&eacute; And Bricomarch&eacute;
2
Premium logo

Premium

 Retail

'If Primark Is Struggling, You Know The UK Retail Sector Is In Trouble': AJ Bell
'If Primark Is Struggling, You Know The UK Retail Sector Is In Trouble': AJ Bell
3
Retail

Primark Cuts Sales Outlook After Weak Christmas Quarter
Primark Cuts Sales Outlook After Weak Christmas Quarter
4
Retail

Coop Norway Announces NOK 1.41bn In Dividends For FY 2024
Coop Norway Announces NOK 1.41bn In Dividends For FY 2024
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com