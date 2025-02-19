A Taste Of History: Remembering Francesco Rivella, The 'Father Of Nutella'

Ferrero chemist Francesco Rivella, often referred to as the 'father of Nutella', passed away on 14 February 2025 at the age of 97, according to media reports.

Rivella was a key contributor to the development of the world’s most famous hazelnut spread and worked at Ferrero from 1952, shortly after graduating in bromatological chemistry from Turin.

Born in Barbaresco in Italy's Piedmont region, Rivella commenced his career at Ferrero at the age of 25. Working in the company’s chemistry room, he was involved in the study of raw materials and the creation of new products.

His role encompassed blending, refining and tasting ingredients to achieve the precise flavours that would become iconic.

Over his lengthy career, he rose to the position of senior manager and worked closely with Ferrero founder Michele Ferrero.

A Great Innovator

Journalist Gigi Padovani noted in his book Mondo Nutella (Nutella World) that Rivella and Michele Ferrero travelled extensively to source sweets—not to copy them, but to improve on them.

In addition to his work at Ferrero, Rivella served as president of the Order of Chemists of Piedmont.

Following his retirement, he resided in Alba, where he dedicated himself to fruit farming and the Italian traditional ball game Pallapugno.

Rivella’s passing comes just days before the tenth anniversary of the death of Michele Ferrero.

He is survived by three sons, a daughter, and seven grandchildren.

His funeral was held on 17 February in Alba, and he was laid to rest in Barbaresco.

