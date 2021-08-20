ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Accenture Envisages The Future Of Omnichannel Shopping With 'A22' Concept

Published on Aug 20 2021 10:28 AM in Retail tagged: Accenture / A22 / Openmarket

Accenture Envisages The Future Of Omnichannel Shopping With 'A22' Concept

Accenture has envisaged a new store concept that it believes will offer a 'truly omnichannel experience and combine e-commerce efficiency, rich experience and profitability'.

The 'A22 Openmarket' concept, developed in conjunction with design firm Le Projet Hope, is focused making everything 'open and adaptable', including the ability to personalise the customer journey and store format for each shopper.

Fresh, frozen and ambient offerings are grouped together, meaning it takes a maximum of 15 minutes to complete a customer's shopping mission, meaning that the store can focus more on developing an innovative experience.

Central to this experience is the 'Promenade', the central part fo the store, which Accenture describes as a 'playground' and a space to personalise, adapt to local needs and develop over the course of the year, according to the store's needs.

The concept also features a 'dark store' aspect – an automated order preparation space, which relies on automated fulfilment to again improve efficiency in the customer journey.

Profit Potential

Advertisement

According to Accenture, the A22 concept presents a five-fold opportunity to drive profits, offering:

  • An improved customer experience: shopping missions are simplified while shopping pleasure is amplified, and in-store shopping is faster.
  • A 'real' omnichannel tool: A22 can natively manage up to 50% of its turnover through e-commerce.
  • A vector of the brand's values ​​and commitments: a "playground" for brands to make their promise come to life and stand out.
  • An opportunity for brands: they can present their know-how and innovations in the Promenade, and strengthen their relationships with customers.
  • An attractive economic model: low impact on personnel costs, reduction of shrinkage, and a reduction in the cost of home delivery (if required), due to A22's location in the heart of its catchment area, as close as possible to its customers.

' Everything is open and adaptable: the customer journey, the format of the store, the possibilities to innovate and personalise," Accenture commented. 'A22 offers endless possibilities for customers, distributors and brands.'

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Groupe Casino Partners With Accenture, Google Cloud

Groupe Casino Partners With Accenture, Google Cloud
Battleground Home – Why The At-Home Consumer Will Be Key For Brands After COVID

Battleground Home – Why The At-Home Consumer Will Be Key For Brands After COVID
Earth Day: COVID-19 Has Increased Interest In 'Conscious Consumption'

Earth Day: COVID-19 Has Increased Interest In 'Conscious Consumption'
Pandemic To Trigger A 'New Wave' Of Retail And Product Innovation, Accenture Study Finds

Pandemic To Trigger A 'New Wave' Of Retail And Product Innovation, Accenture Study Finds
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Asda Partners With Online Fashion Brand Missguided Fri, 20 Aug 2021

Asda Partners With Online Fashion Brand Missguided
Dino Polska Sees LFL Sales Growth Of 9.5% In First Half Fri, 20 Aug 2021

Dino Polska Sees LFL Sales Growth Of 9.5% In First Half
M&S Says New Strategy Starting To Deliver, Raises Profit Outlook Fri, 20 Aug 2021

M&S Says New Strategy Starting To Deliver, Raises Profit Outlook
Amazon's Foray Into Department Stores Could Breathe New Life Into Segment: Analysis Fri, 20 Aug 2021

Amazon's Foray Into Department Stores Could Breathe New Life Into Segment: Analysis
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN