Accenture Envisages The Future Of Omnichannel Shopping With 'A22' Concept

Accenture has envisaged a new store concept that it believes will offer a 'truly omnichannel experience and combine e-commerce efficiency, rich experience and profitability'.

The 'A22 Openmarket' concept, developed in conjunction with design firm Le Projet Hope, is focused making everything 'open and adaptable', including the ability to personalise the customer journey and store format for each shopper.

Fresh, frozen and ambient offerings are grouped together, meaning it takes a maximum of 15 minutes to complete a customer's shopping mission, meaning that the store can focus more on developing an innovative experience.

Central to this experience is the 'Promenade', the central part fo the store, which Accenture describes as a 'playground' and a space to personalise, adapt to local needs and develop over the course of the year, according to the store's needs.

The concept also features a 'dark store' aspect – an automated order preparation space, which relies on automated fulfilment to again improve efficiency in the customer journey.

Profit Potential

According to Accenture, the A22 concept presents a five-fold opportunity to drive profits, offering:

An improved customer experience: shopping missions are simplified while shopping pleasure is amplified, and in-store shopping is faster.

A 'real' omnichannel tool: A22 can natively manage up to 50% of its turnover through e-commerce.

A vector of the brand's values ​​and commitments: a "playground" for brands to make their promise come to life and stand out.

An opportunity for brands: they can present their know-how and innovations in the Promenade, and strengthen their relationships with customers.

An attractive economic model: low impact on personnel costs, reduction of shrinkage, and a reduction in the cost of home delivery (if required), due to A22's location in the heart of its catchment area, as close as possible to its customers.

' Everything is open and adaptable: the customer journey, the format of the store, the possibilities to innovate and personalise," Accenture commented. 'A22 offers endless possibilities for customers, distributors and brands.'

