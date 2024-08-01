52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Aerofoil Energy Launches New Energy-Saving Solution, JetSeal

By Editorial
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Aerofoil Energy Launches New Energy-Saving Solution, JetSeal

Aerofoil Energy, the company that invented shelf-edge air-guiding technology, has launched its latest energy-saving solution for doored refrigeration cabinets.

Aerofoil Energy has conducted extensive testing on doored cabinets to identify why energy performance often falls short of expectations.

JetSeal was developed from this research, and offers a retrofitted technology that addresses a major source of warm air entrainment into doored cabinets.

JetSeal

JetSeals can be quickly fitted to the air discharge in the fridge canopy and counteract the entrainment of warm air that is sucked in through gaps between doors, thereby reducing the energy consumption of a doored fridge by up to 25%.

Moreover, JetSeals eliminate the need to fit wiper seals to door frames, providing a clean, maintenance-free solution and an improved experience for customers when opening and closing the cabinet doors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aerofoil Energy is already rolling out JetSeal technology in stores across the USA and Europe.

The energy-saving solution is entirely passive and maintenance-free, and replaces door wiper seals for better merchandising and hygiene.

It is quick and easy to install, and can be set up during trading hours at stores.

Retailers who instal JetSeal on their doored refrigerated cabinets can expect a return on investment in less than one year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aerofoil Energy

Aerofoil Energy is an innovative, award-winning, UK-based technology company focused on improving energy and temperature performance in retail refrigeration.

The company helps retailers deliver on their CO2 emission reduction targets with the help of technological solutions that transform the performance of display refrigeration by reducing energy consumption and associated emissions.

For more information, visit www.aerofoil-energy.com.

This article was written in partnership with Aerofoil Energy.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Dia Reports Growth In Sales, Profits As It Completes Business Transformation
Dia Reports Growth In Sales, Profits As It Completes Business Transformation
2
Retail

Mercadona Earmarks €150m For Next Round Of Price Reduction
Mercadona Earmarks &euro;150m For Next Round Of Price Reduction
3
Retail

Sonae's First-Half Turnover Exceeds €4bn Boosted By MC, Worten
Sonae's First-Half Turnover Exceeds &euro;4bn Boosted By MC, Worten
4
Retail

Groupe Casino Open To Selling GPA Stake As Brazil Retailer No Longer Strategic
Groupe Casino Open To Selling GPA Stake As Brazil Retailer No Longer Strategic
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com