Aerofoil Energy Launches New Energy-Saving Solution, JetSeal

Aerofoil Energy, the company that invented shelf-edge air-guiding technology, has launched its latest energy-saving solution for doored refrigeration cabinets.

Aerofoil Energy has conducted extensive testing on doored cabinets to identify why energy performance often falls short of expectations.

JetSeal was developed from this research, and offers a retrofitted technology that addresses a major source of warm air entrainment into doored cabinets.

JetSeals can be quickly fitted to the air discharge in the fridge canopy and counteract the entrainment of warm air that is sucked in through gaps between doors, thereby reducing the energy consumption of a doored fridge by up to 25%.

Moreover, JetSeals eliminate the need to fit wiper seals to door frames, providing a clean, maintenance-free solution and an improved experience for customers when opening and closing the cabinet doors.

Aerofoil Energy is already rolling out JetSeal technology in stores across the USA and Europe.

The energy-saving solution is entirely passive and maintenance-free, and replaces door wiper seals for better merchandising and hygiene.

It is quick and easy to install, and can be set up during trading hours at stores.

Retailers who instal JetSeal on their doored refrigerated cabinets can expect a return on investment in less than one year.

Aerofoil Energy is an innovative, award-winning, UK-based technology company focused on improving energy and temperature performance in retail refrigeration.

The company helps retailers deliver on their CO2 emission reduction targets with the help of technological solutions that transform the performance of display refrigeration by reducing energy consumption and associated emissions.

For more information, visit www.aerofoil-energy.com.

