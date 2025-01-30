Ahold Delhaize Aims 50% Plant-Based Protein Sales In Europe By 2030

Ahold Delhaize seeks to achieve an equal share in the sales of animal-based and plant-based proteins by 2030 across its European food retail brands.

The move will help the company reduce its carbon emissions and impact on nature, as well as encourage people to achieve nutritional goals, it noted in a statement.

The retailer plans to offer tasty, nutritious, and affordable options catering to diverse lifestyles and preferences.

Claude Sarrailh, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia commented, “Our goal is to serve all customers and honour their diverse food preferences while encouraging them to explore plant-rich options more often.

“Even small changes in the shopping habits of millions of customers each week can collectively make a positive impact on the health of people and planet."

Carbon Emissions

Approximately 95% of the company’s emissions are outside of its own operations, within the value chain, the company noted.

It comprises the footprint of all products sold in its stores.

Products containing animal-based proteins represent the highest emissions due to land use, feed, and processing activities.

The retail group aims to address emissions by rebalancing protein sales and advancing the development of lower carbon-emission animal products.

Daniella Vega, senior vice president of health and sustainability at Ahold Delhaize added, “At Ahold Delhaize and our local brands, we view healthier, more sustainable diets as a chance to deliver exceptional value to customers — including great attention to quality, taste, nutrition, and affordability.

“Collaborating closely with our suppliers and partners, we are committed to inspiring everyone to make choices that support better eating and better living.”

In 2022, the retail group's Dutch subsidiary Albert Heijn announced plans to achieve a 60% plant-based protein share of all protein sales by 2030.