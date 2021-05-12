ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Ahold Delhaize Boosted By Online As First Quarter Sales Rise

Published on May 12 2021 8:30 AM in Retail tagged: Albert Heijn / Netherlands / Ahold Delhaize

Ahold Delhaize Boosted By Online As First Quarter Sales Rise

Dutch supermarket giant Ahold Delhaize has reported better than expected first-quarter sales, with the Albert Heijn and Food Lion owner seeing a boost from its online channels.

The group said that it planned to increase its 2021 online sales outlook, after its 4.6% first-quarter operating margin beating a market forecast of 4.3%.

Net sales rose 5.8% at constant exchange rates to €18.3 billion, with online sales surging by 103%. Forecasts compiled by the company had predicted group sales of €17.4 billion.

Underlying operating income fell 12% to €849 million but was better than a company compiled forecast of €740 million.

"We are pleased with the underlying Q1 performance in both the U.S. and Europe," commented chief executive Frans Muller.

"The two-year comparable sales stack sequentially accelerated in Q1 2021 versus Q4 2020 in both the U.S. and Europe, as we've been able to retain a strong level of underlying consumer demand by continuing to adapt to the enduring consumer behaviour changes, including increased working from home, preference for healthy and fresh products, and higher online demand."

Guidance on underlying EPS growth was raised to a 'low to mid-teen' percentage, up from the 'mid to high single-digit' growth previously forecast.

Europe Performance

In Europe, comparable sales at the group were up 8.3%, with sales positive in March despite tough comparatives with the same period the previous year. The group has also been boosted by recent acquisitions.

Online sales were up 78.6% in Europe, it added, with its bol.com channel seeing net consumer sales up 76.6% on the same period the previous year. Underlying operating margin in Europe was 4.7%, up 0.6 percentage points on the previous year.

Optimistic Outlook

Ahold finance chief Natalie Knight cited the operating margin and US online sales growth of 188% as justification for the more optimistic outlook, which was based on 2019 figures to compensate for pandemic-related anomalies.

It maintained a 2021 underlying operating margin outlook of 'at least 4%', with projected cost savings of more than €750 million.

Online sales are expected to continue to grow strongly in Europe and the United States this year, Knight said, albeit at slightly lower levels than in 2020.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Albert Heijn Offers Wage Hike, Early Retirement For Logistics Workers

Albert Heijn Offers Wage Hike, Early Retirement For Logistics Workers
Albert Heijn Introduces Electric Minibuses For Grocery Deliveries

Albert Heijn Introduces Electric Minibuses For Grocery Deliveries
Truck Drivers Engage In Strike Action At Albert Heijn Distribution Centres

Truck Drivers Engage In Strike Action At Albert Heijn Distribution Centres
Albert Heijn To Phase Out Plastic Bags For Fruit And Vegetables

Albert Heijn To Phase Out Plastic Bags For Fruit And Vegetables
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Neste, K Group To Encourage Recycling Through Pilot Project  Wed, 12 May 2021

Neste, K Group To Encourage Recycling Through Pilot Project 
Pret A Manger Teams Up With Tesco In Post-Pandemic Shift Wed, 12 May 2021

Pret A Manger Teams Up With Tesco In Post-Pandemic Shift
Sweden's ICA Sees Sales Decline Of 1.7% In April Tue, 11 May 2021

Sweden's ICA Sees Sales Decline Of 1.7% In April
Carrefour Names New Director Of Financial Communications And Investor Relations Tue, 11 May 2021

Carrefour Names New Director Of Financial Communications And Investor Relations
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN