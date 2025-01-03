Ahold Delhaize Completes Acquisition Of Profi Rom Food

Ahold Delhaize has completed its acquisition of Romanian retailer Profi Rom Food from MidEuropa, for an enterprise value of €1.3 billion.

The deal will see Ahold Delhaize double its footprint in Romania, where it currently operates close to 1,000 stores under the Mega Image brand.

‘A Significant Moment’

“It is truly a significant moment to welcome a new brand into our family of brands,” Ahold Delhaize chief executive Frans Muller commented. “We are excited to have completed this transaction, marking a considerable step up in our presence in the region.

“The acquisition of Profi reinforces our commitment to providing customers in Romania a broad and diverse range of high-quality products and services. We look forward to creating long-term value for our customers, colleagues, partners and stakeholders.”

In a statement, Ahold Delhaize noted that the complementary strengths of both Mega Image and Profi will enhance the combined group’s ability to ‘serve customers in both urban and rural areas, drive growth and offer more choice and value to customers in Romania.’

Profi Performance

In the 12 months to June 2024, Profi generated €2.7 billion in net sales, while the retailer currently operates around 1,700 supermarkets and convenience stores across Romania.

Ahold Delhaize expects Profi to add around €3 billion in net sales to its financial results in 2025, with additional details set to be revealed in February, as part of the Dutch retailer’s 2025 outlook.

“Profi is a powerful brand, with a strong prospect for growth, offering a unique proposition to customers in Romania, with their vast network of stores and local assortment,” added Claude Sarrailh, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia. “I am very proud to add another strong brand to our European family of brands, further solidifying our position in Central and South-Eastern Europe.”