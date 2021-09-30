ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Ahold Delhaize Names New Chief Of Human Resources

Published on Sep 30 2021 7:58 AM in Retail tagged: Appointments / Ahold Delhaize / Chief Human Resources Officer / Natalia Wallenberg

Ahold Delhaize Names New Chief Of Human Resources

Ahold Delhaize has announced the appointment of Natalia Wallenberg as its new chief human resources officer.

Wallenberg is an experienced professional, who will join Ahold Delhaize from Syngenta Group, a global agricultural technology firm with more than 49,000 associates, working across 90 geographic markets, generating $23 billion in sales.

'Wealth Of Experience'

Commenting on her appointment, Frans Muller, CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said, "I am excited to have Natalia [Wallenberg] join my executive committee as Global CHRO. She brings a broad international perspective, having lived and worked in both Europe and the United States, and a wealth of experience shaping and implementing effective business and HR strategies, leadership and culture development, organisation transformation, and talent management."

Wallenberg was part of Syngenta Group for nearly nine years, and most recently served as the global head of human resources for its crop protection division, based in Basel, Switzerland.

She also served as global head of human resources for three years at the Syngenta seed division in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Chicago, Illinois.

Before joining Syngenta, she served in HR leadership roles at Renaissance Capital and IKEA Real Estate, both located in Moscow, Russia.

'Growth-Oriented Culture'

Advertisement

Wallenberg stated, "I am thrilled to join Ahold Delhaize, with its focus on health and sustainability, inclusivity, and value for customers. It is energising to be part of a company with a growth-oriented culture and local brands that positively impact more than 50 million shoppers every week.

"Additionally, the values of the organisation, especially care, courage and teamwork are ones that I share and am proud to promote. I look forward to helping Frans [Muller] and the company continue its transformation while cultivating its great diverse talent and purpose-driven culture."

Wallenberg holds a Ph.D. in Organisational Psychology from the International Academy of Information Technologies in Belarus, and an MA in Counselling, jointly granted from the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences in Russia and the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Musgrave Appoints Myles O’Grady As Finance Chief

Musgrave Appoints Myles O’Grady As Finance Chief
J&J Appoints Joaquin Duato As Chief Executive Officer

J&J Appoints Joaquin Duato As Chief Executive Officer
Coop Norway Names New Director Of Policy And Government Relations

Coop Norway Names New Director Of Policy And Government Relations
Impossible Foods Names New CFO Ahead Of Potential Listing

Impossible Foods Names New CFO Ahead Of Potential Listing
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Belgium's Colruyt Uses Bread Waste To Grow Mushrooms Thu, 30 Sep 2021

Belgium's Colruyt Uses Bread Waste To Grow Mushrooms
Walmart To Hire 150,000 US Store Workers Ahead Of Holiday Season Thu, 30 Sep 2021

Walmart To Hire 150,000 US Store Workers Ahead Of Holiday Season
IGD Introduces Reverse Mentoring Pilot For Inclusion And Diversity Wed, 29 Sep 2021

IGD Introduces Reverse Mentoring Pilot For Inclusion And Diversity
Musgrave Appoints Myles O’Grady As Finance Chief Wed, 29 Sep 2021

Musgrave Appoints Myles O’Grady As Finance Chief
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN