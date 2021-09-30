Ahold Delhaize Names New Chief Of Human Resources

Published on Sep 30 2021 7:58 AM in Retail tagged: Appointments / Ahold Delhaize / Chief Human Resources Officer / Natalia Wallenberg

Ahold Delhaize has announced the appointment of Natalia Wallenberg as its new chief human resources officer.

Wallenberg is an experienced professional, who will join Ahold Delhaize from Syngenta Group, a global agricultural technology firm with more than 49,000 associates, working across 90 geographic markets, generating $23 billion in sales.

'Wealth Of Experience'

Commenting on her appointment, Frans Muller, CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said, "I am excited to have Natalia [Wallenberg] join my executive committee as Global CHRO. She brings a broad international perspective, having lived and worked in both Europe and the United States, and a wealth of experience shaping and implementing effective business and HR strategies, leadership and culture development, organisation transformation, and talent management."

Wallenberg was part of Syngenta Group for nearly nine years, and most recently served as the global head of human resources for its crop protection division, based in Basel, Switzerland.

She also served as global head of human resources for three years at the Syngenta seed division in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Chicago, Illinois.

Before joining Syngenta, she served in HR leadership roles at Renaissance Capital and IKEA Real Estate, both located in Moscow, Russia.

'Growth-Oriented Culture'

Wallenberg stated, "I am thrilled to join Ahold Delhaize, with its focus on health and sustainability, inclusivity, and value for customers. It is energising to be part of a company with a growth-oriented culture and local brands that positively impact more than 50 million shoppers every week.

"Additionally, the values of the organisation, especially care, courage and teamwork are ones that I share and am proud to promote. I look forward to helping Frans [Muller] and the company continue its transformation while cultivating its great diverse talent and purpose-driven culture."

Wallenberg holds a Ph.D. in Organisational Psychology from the International Academy of Information Technologies in Belarus, and an MA in Counselling, jointly granted from the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences in Russia and the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.