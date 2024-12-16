Ahold Delhaize Names New President At Food Lion

Ahold Delhaize has announced that Greg Finchum – who currently holds the role of executive vice-president, retail operations, at its Food Lion business in the US – will take on the role of Food Lion president in May 2025.

The announcement follows the news that Meg Ham, Food Lion’s current president, is set to retire in May.

Finchum has worked at Food Lion since 1989 and has held his current role for more than a decade. In a statement, Ahold Delhaize described him as a ‘proven leader in delivering consistent sales growth and strong financial performance’, as well as having an ‘outstanding track record of building strong brand loyalty among customers and creating emotional connections between associates and the brand’.

‘Leads With Strategic Discipline’

Commenting on his appointment, JJ Fleeman, CEO, Ahold Delhaize USA, said that the company was “excited” to have Finchum step into the role.

“Greg has held a variety of roles throughout the organisation, including having served as head of strategy and head of retail services,” Fleeman said. “He leads with a strategic discipline and focus that delivers strong results and solid performance at Food Lion. I look forward to working with him more closely in his new role next year, as the leader for the brand.”

‘Depth Of Experience’

Elsewhere, Finchum himself commented that he was “humbled” to be appointed to the new position, thanking the business for putting its faith in him.

“Throughout my career at Food Lion, I’ve had the opportunity to work across many functions, in addition to retail operations, that have given me a depth of experience and knowledge about the Food Lion business that will serve me well as I prepare to transition to this new role,” he said.

“I recognise leading Food Lion comes with extraordinary responsibility. We will continue to build upon Food Lion’s heritage and legacy, and nourish the towns and cities Food Lion serves while maintaining convenient locations that offer affordable groceries and excellent service at our more than 1,100 stores.”

Food Lion, which was founded in 1957, operates more than 1,100 stores across ten south-eastern and mid-Atlantic states in the US, and employs some 82,000 personnel.