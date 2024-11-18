Ahold Delhaize Signs Power Purchase Agreement To Boost Renewable Energy Capacity

Ahold Delhaize has announced the signing of a virtual power purchase agreement in Spain as it seeks to bolster its reliance on renewable energy.

The retailer has teamed up with Spanish renewable energy firm BRUC to support the financing and construction of five solar power plants in Seville.

The development of the plants will supply some 460,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy per year to Ahold Delhaize's operations, representing around 30% of its European electricity usage, the group said.

It noted that the project represented an 'important step' within its Renewable Energy Program, contributing to its wider 2040 strategy to achieve net zero emissions across its own operations.

'A Significant Step'

“We are thrilled about the signing of this VPPA and the development of the solar plants in Seville, Spain," commented Frank Sluis, CFO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia. "It marks a significant step in our Renewable Energy Program, aimed at enhancing energy efficiency, generating our own renewable energy and sourcing green energy.

"It underscores our ambition to achieve our 2040 scope 1 and 2 net-zero commitment. All of our great local brands in Europe are on a clear path to delivering on our climate agenda.”

Project Timeline

Construction on the project is expected to start before the end of the year, with energy generation set to commence in 2026. The project will add 515 GWh per year of new solar energy capacity to the grid, equivalent to the needs of around 132,000 households.

“With this commitment, we will add new renewable electricity to the European grid," added Paulette van Ommen, director, health and sustainability, Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia. "This solar project is a shining example of how we bring our Growing Together purpose and strategy to life and shows how we can leverage our scale to launch an impactful initiative across European brands.”