Retail

Ahold Delhaize USA Appoints Moira O’Toole As VP Of Pharmacy Services

By Dayeeta Das
Ahold Delhaize USA has appointed Moira O'Toole as the vice president of its pharmacy services division.

O'Toole will lead the team responsible for providing pharmacy services to the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA including, prescription drug procurement, managed care reimbursement, and network contracting, the company added.

She will also oversee drug pricing, clinical programme development, regulatory compliance, pharmacy systems administration, and customer-facing service development.

Commenting on the appointment, Roger Wheeler, chief commercial and supply chain officer of Ahold Delhaize USA, stated, "Moira is a proven leader who is committed to empowering associates to achieve their full potential.

"Her strong partnerships within our organisation and industry are vital as we navigate the ever-evolving retail pharmacy space."

Moira O’Toole

O’Toole is an Ahold Delhaize USA veteran with over 24 years of service in the organisation and experience in retail pharmacy.

Most recently, she served as director of patient health services, responsible for payer contracting and clinical programme management.

She started her career with Hannaford and assumed roles of increasing responsibility, including pharmacy intern, pharmacist and pharmacy operations manager and pharmacy business and project manager, interim pharmacy clinical programme manager, and director of pharmacy services and managed care.

O’Toole earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Albany College of Pharmacy and a Master of Business Administration focusing on health systems from Clarkson University.

She is based in Ahold Delhaize USA's Scarborough, Maine, office, the company noted.

Recently, Ahold Delhaize reported a 4.5% increase in sales, at constant currency rates, in its European operations in the first half of its financial year.

Ahold Delhaize USA operates grocery chains Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop.

