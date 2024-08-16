Ahold Delhaize's Acquisition Of Profi Rom Food Raises Competition Concerns

The Romanian competition council, Consiliul Concurenței, has raised several competition concerns regarding the acquisition of Profi Rom Food S.R.L. by Ahold Delhaize, which operates the Mega Image chain in Romania.

Analysis by the competition authority highlights concerns regarding both the retail market and the market for everyday consumer goods, primarily food products.

In some local markets where the two banners are present, the transaction could lead to reduced consumer choice in food products, Consiliul Concurenței noted.

The acquisition could also affect some suppliers as it would reduce the number of purchasing companies and strengthen Mega Image's position in the procurement market.

'Largest Transaction' In Romanian Retail

Bogdan Chirițoiu, president of Consiliul Concurenței, stated, "As you know, the European Commission has agreed to transfer the analysis of this case to us, upon our request, given that the Romanian market is the most affected.

"It is the largest transaction in the Romanian retail market and a complex analysis is needed. This is why we are consulting with authorities in other member states that have handled similar transactions, but we also want the views of those affected: farmers and processors, competitors, consumer associations."

In October 2023, Ahold Delhaize announced the acquisition of 100% of Profi Rom Food SRL from MidEuropa.

Mega Image can submit proposals to mitigate the possible negative impact on competition that the council has identified.

After assessing the proposals, the competition authority will consult third parties on their effectiveness in the form of a market test, the council added.

The body will also accept possible observations from suppliers and/or competitors on the concerns raised by it.