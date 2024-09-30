Ahold Delhaize's Wouter Kolk Talks To ESM As He Departs The Dutch Retailer

ESM catches up with Wouter Kolk as he steps down from the role of CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia. This article first appeared in ESM's September/October edition.

Earlier this year, Wouter Kolk, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, announced his planned departure from the business, after a lengthy career with the Dutch retailer.

Kolk first joined Ahold in 1991, serving in a number of international and general management roles over the next 16 years, including regional director of Albert Heijn, general manager of Gall & Gall, and general manager of Etos.

He left the business in 2007 to head up WE Fashion, but returned to Ahold six years later, becoming CEO of Albert Heijn in 2015, just ahead of the Ahold Delhaize merger. He took on the role of CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia in 2018.

Kolk’s replacement is Claude Sarrailh, who most recently held the role of chief customer and merchandise officer at Metro AG, a company for which he has worked for the past 18 years. Sarrailh previously held a number of management roles with Carrefour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, Kolk has been a good friend to ESM, so, on the occasion of his departure, we welcomed the opportunity to catch up with him one final time.

ESM: Why did you feel the time was right for you to move on from Ahold Delhaize?

Wouter Kolk: I have always loved this company, its people, and the food retail business and have spent the majority of my career at Ahold Delhaize and its brands. Now I am at a point in my career where I feel I can also bring my leadership, passion and experience to life at a different company.

What have been the biggest changes you have seen in the retail sector in your time as CEO?

The most significant change has been the rapid acceleration of digital technology. E-commerce has grown exponentially, with consumers increasingly turning to online shopping for convenience. We have enhanced our digital capabilities, from strong online platforms to seamless omnichannel experiences that enable customers to shop anytime, anywhere, and in any way they prefer.

Investments in AI, data analytics, and personalisation have become central to our operations, enabling us to meet customer needs more effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides that, consumers are more informed and demand greater transparency, convenience and personalisation. There’s been a rising expectation for retailers to offer more tailored experiences, whether through personalised promotions, healthier product choices, or sustainable options.

The growing awareness of environmental, social, and health issues has also significantly influenced consumer behaviour. We’ve made health and sustainability even more central to our strategy, with clear targets on several topics, including committing to reducing our carbon footprint, minimising food waste, and promoting healthier eating.

Challenges, such as the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine, have highlighted the importance of having our great team of dedicated colleagues and a resilient and adaptable supply chain. We greatly invested in safety for our colleagues and customers during COVID and supported civilians fleeing from the violence in Ukraine. At the same time, we’ve invested in enhancing our supply chain infrastructure and incorporated more advanced technologies, to ensure we can meet customer needs.

How do you think that Ahold Delhaize has evolved in the time that you have been with the company?

Well, for one thing, when I started, Ahold Delhaize did not even exist! I have seen the company grow into its strengths and, with the merger, I was able to take part in the creation of one of the world’s largest food retail groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the European region, specifically, we were able to continue to grow in the Benelux [region] by leveraging collaboration, synergy, strength and scale. Our expansion in the online market is also a significant one, where we have made enormous strides and continue to further optimise, but also the transition of Delhaize in Belgium to a franchise model has been significant.

It required a lot of courage, perseverance and conviction from the Delhaize team, but is already paying off, with happy franchisees and returning customers.

Also, we have created a growth path in Eastern Europe, where Albert in Czechia, Delhaize in Serbia and Mega Image in Romania have been making great strides and intensified collaboration. Hopefully, we can soon add Profi to our family in the region, after regulatory approval.

In broader terms, what emerging trends do you expect to become part of the retail mainstream in the coming years?

Consumers will increasingly prioritise sustainability and expect companies to take a leading role, and this will continue to shape retail. There will be greater emphasis on circular-economy practices, such as zero-waste initiatives and reusable packaging. Consumers will also demand more products that support a healthy lifestyle, such as organic and plant based.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, there has been a clear focus on value in the past few years, due to high inflation, with customers increasingly choosing own-brand products. The balance between health, sustainability and affordability of assortments will be an important one.

I also expect to see more widespread adoption of innovations like automated checkout and smart shopping carts. AI will be increasingly used to tailor product recommendations, promotions, and even store layouts, based on individual customer preferences and behaviours.

If I think about how a store will look like in five years’ time – in my fantasy, first of all, everything is digital, and all the paper is out of the store. The store is more stand-alone, built into the community, and communicates even more from a community point of view.

What words of advice have you offered to your successor in the role?

The most important one: Ahold Delhaize is a people business. It’s very important to show your face, be present often, and have conversations on the work floor and in the stores.

One of the most valuable aspects of my role has been that I have been able to give people opportunities. I am incredibly proud of the leadership that is in place.