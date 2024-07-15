Albert Heijn Enhances Retail Media Services With New Offerings

AH Retail Media Services, the retail media unit of Albert Heijn, has introduced a host of new offerings, including video advertisements on the ah.nl website and in the ah app.

The unit has introduced an offsite display proposition with targeting options based on relevant customer insights, the retailer added.

Moreover, AH Retail Media Services plans to roll out its first AH delivery van with advertisements in the Netherlands.

Rolf Oosterhoff, head of media services at Albert Heijn, stated, "Retail Media Services is entering a new and exciting phase. We can offer our advertisers increasingly better propositions and insights.

"This allows them to reach their target group even better and faster, strengthen brands and stimulate sales. The market for retail media and the opportunities are growing rapidly."

Retail Media

Insights from AH Retail Media Services help advertisers to set up and optimise their campaigns, the company noted, citing the example of the recent launch of its in-store performance dashboard.

Albert Heijn has entered into a partnership with research agencies, such as Kantar's MeMo², to help advertisers measure the impact of their brand and sales, as well as the effectiveness of their cross-media campaigns.

The latest announcement was made at the retailer's annual AH Retail Media event on 12 July in Zaandam. The event was attended by more than 160 CMOs, marketing and media managers, and media agencies.

Albert Heijn's director of marketing and communications, Johan van der Zanden, and head of media services, Rolf Oosterhoff, shared the latest updates on advertising opportunities within the company.

The event also featured sessions dedicated to existing advertisers, who shared their experiences and ideas about the future of retail media.

Participants shared how they have set up omnichannel campaigns within the Albert Heijn environment and where there are still opportunities.