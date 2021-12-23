Albert Heijn Introduces Christmas Menu From Top Chefs

Albert Heijn is rolling out a special Christmas menu prepared by top Dutch chefs in more than 30 cities this week.

Five chefs from the Bergpaviljoen, Daalder, Barrage, Ron Gastrobar and Kruidfabriek restaurants have put together a Christmas menu in collaboration with Thuis uit Eten, which shoppers can put together easily.

The restaurant boxes contain a two- or three-course dinner for two people.

The boxes will be available on 24, 25 and 26 December at 56 Albert Heijn outlets across the country.

Other Details

Food from Ron Gastrobar At Home will be available in select Albert Heijn outlets in Alkmaar, Amsterdam, Blaricum, Den Dolder, Hilversum, Laren and Zwolle.

Le Barrage will be offering restaurant boxes in select Albert Heijn stores in Capelle aan den IJssel, Eindhoven, Leiden, Leiderdorp, Leidschendam, Nijmegen, Oegstgeest, Rotterdam, The Hague, Tilburg, Voorburg, Voorschoten, and Wassenaar.

Shoppers in Breda, Prinsenbeek, Utrecht can buy restaurant boxes from Bergpaviljoen at select Albert Heijn stores.

Restaurant Daalder will supply the retailer with Christmas menu in Bussum, Delft, Huizen, Naaldwijk, Rijswijk and The Hague.

Restaurant boxes from De Kruidfabriek will be available in Amstelveen, Amsterdam, Badhoevedorp, Diemen, Uithoorn and Mijdrecht.

In October, Albert Heijn CEO Marit van Egmond published a free book entitled 'Together on the road to better food', explaining her vision on the importance of food and drinks in a healthy, social, and sustainable society.

Egmond said, "By jointly making 'better food' easy, affordable and tasty, a healthy lifestyle is within reach for everyone. By learning at a young age what food does to you, we can reduce diseases of affluence."