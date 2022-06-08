Albert Heijn Rolls Out ‘Maaltijd Thuis’ Service

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has launched ‘Maaltijd Thuis’ (‘Meal at Home’) – a new service that will deliver fresh and healthy meals to customers’ doorsteps.

Meals offered in the service will focus on freshly prepared food, taking into account the personal dietary requirements of consumers.

The retailer described the service as ‘a new step’ in the growing market of foodservice and home delivery.

Aimed at making ‘better food accessible together for everyone’, the service offers tasty, healthy food items for people who find it difficult to shop or cook, and for shoppers looking for convenience.

As part of the service, customers can order fresh meals every week that only need to be reheated before eating. The food is delivered to customers’ homes on a fixed day and by a regular delivery person.

Customised Food Items

Food items can be tailored to individual eating habits and dietary requirements, such as low-salt, gluten-free and vegetarian options, and portion sizes can be customised.

Marit van Egmond, CEO of Albert Heijn, stated, “We all like to feel good about ourselves. A good, varied meal is the basis for enjoying life every day, for young and old.

“In addition, I know how important a familiar face and a chat at the door is for many people. With Meal at Home, all this comes together.”

In the foreseeable future, Albert Heijn will continue to focus on the growth of Maaltijd Thuis, towards individuals as well as institutions, which are also increasingly looking for meal solutions.

The launch of the new delivery service follows the retailer’s expansion of grocery delivery in recent years, in both the Netherlands and Belgium, and rapid delivery in Amsterdam.

