Albert Heijn The Top Online Supermarket In The Netherlands, Survey Finds

Albert Heijn is the first choice of online supermarket for Dutch shoppers, a new study by Deloitte has found, with some 54% of those that shop online ordering their groceries with the retailer.

According to the consumer survey of 2,326 respondents, 41% opt for specialist retailer Picnic, while 34% choose Jumbo when shopping online.

The survey found that despite growth in the online channel, the majority of Dutch consumers still prefer to do their shopping in physical stores.

Online Share

Deloitte's survey found that the share of online as a percentage of the overall grocery market has declined this year to 11.4%, down from 12.6% last year.

In general, Dutch shoppers are ordering groceries online less often, and spending less per order – however at Albert Heijn, order volumes have actually increased.

Inflation Impact

According to Deloitte, declining order volumes online are reflective of the current inflationary environment.

“Saving money on food seems to be a priority for many, while factors such as sustainability and the time it takes to buy groceries appear to be less important for consumers than before,” a spokesperson said.

Elsewhere, the study found that some 88% of consumers are concerned about food price increases, with 35% saying that they have already adapted their purchasing behaviour by buying cheaper products where possible.

Consumer confidence in the Netherlands declined further in August, reaching a record low for the fourth time this year at -54, from -51 in July, recent data from Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (CBS) showed.

