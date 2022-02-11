Albert Heijn To Install Over 200 Electric Vehicle Charging Points

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has announced plans to install 240 electric vehicle charging points at its locations this year.

The initiative is part of the Ahold Delhaize subsidiary's sustainability plan for 2022, as it looks to use its resources in a more environmentally friendly manner.

Electric Vehicles

Albert Heijn has entered into a partnership agreement with Eneco eMobility to install electric charging stations at the retailer's stores.

Dutch wind energy will be used to power the charging poles, making it fully sustainable.

In addition, the supermarket announced that all of Albert Heijn's stores in the Netherlands and Belgium will stop using natural gas by 2023, enabling an additional CO2 reduction of 1.8%.

CO2 Emissions Reduction

Albert Heijn has lowered its CO2 emissions by 92% through a number of initiatives.

Since early 2001, the group started purchasing electricity generated from wind energy from Eneco’s 'Hollandse Wind' (Dutch Wind).

It started building stores that don not rely on natural gas since 2010. The move has resulted in three-quarters of its stores already running without gas, and the it expects all stores to convert by 2023.

Other measures include the use of heat pumps for store heating and natural refrigerants for cooling solutions.

It has implemented LED in stores to cut energy consumption and installed solar panels to meet energy requirements sustainably.

Albert Heijn has also taken steps in making logistics and distribution more sustainable.

Investment in the latest technical solutions earned the company BREEAM [Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method] certificates for seven of its home shopping centres, five distribution centres, and the Ahold Delhaize Zaandam office.

Albert Heijn Belgium Elsewhere, Albert Heijn Belgium was recently named the most vegan-friendly supermarket in Flanders and Brussels, having previously won the award in 2020. A survey conducted by BE Vegan, EVA, and Bite Back found that the chain offers an wide range of vegan charcuterie and vegan cheese. Raf Van den Heuvel, general manager of Albert Heijn Belgium said, "We have been consciously focusing on vegan since the start of Albert Heijn Belgium. Recently, the demand for vegan products has grown strongly and you can see that in our wider range. "We think it's important to continue to surprise our customers with popular vegan products and innovations. We do this by introducing many new products with a competitive price. It is our mission to make better eating accessible together for everyone. This award proves that we also keep that promise. We are particularly happy about that."