Alcampo Opens A New Pick-Up Point In Los Cristianos

Alcampo has opened a new pick-up point for online purchases in Los Cristianos, Spain, which is also the retailer's first in the coastal town.

Customers can choose from a range of 50,000 products on the website, and the store offers a touch screen to order online as well, the group said in a statement.

The pick-up point includes a convenience store with 1,500 SKUs spanning various categories, such as soft drinks, wine, prepared foods and snacks, among others.

The store is open from Monday to Sunday from 8:30 to 21:30, with 12 parking spots.

Alcampo already operates five pick-up points with convenience stores in the country, along with 63 hypermarkets, 239 supermarkets and 53 gas stations.

“The new Alcampo.es point complements the pick-up service in the south of Tenerife, where we already have 24 hour lockers at Las Chafiras,” said Ramón Pérez Andión, director of Laguna’s Alcampo. “We are taking another step towards our plan to take Alcampo all over the island.”

Alcampo said it is committed to reach scope one and two of carbon neutrality by 2043, following The Paris Agreement and The Glasgow Climate Pact.

Alcampo's Presence In Canarias

Alcampo recently celebrated its 30 years in Canarias, where it has invested €22 million to remodel its outlets in La Laguna and La Orotova in Tenerife, and Telde in Gran Canaria, offering more sustainable spaces and highlighting fresh produce.

The group has also widened its delivery service for online orders within the Digital Proximity project, supplying La Gomera, Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

