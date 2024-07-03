Alcampo Sees Sales Rise After Acquiring Dia Stores In Spain

Spanish retailer Alcampo achieved sales of €5.05 billion in 2023, fuelled by the purchase of 223 stores from Dia, which boosted its sales area by 170,000 square metres and overall revenue by 5.8%.

The Dia acquisition allowed Alcampo to expand into new towns and consolidate its presence in existing ones. This strategic move brought them closer to customers and marked a significant step in their focus on convenience stores.

Last year, Alcampo opened 218 stores, taking its total to 79 hypermarkets, 449 supermarkets (of which 126 were franchised), and 52 gas stations. Notably, the number of directly managed supermarkets doubled, while the percentage of franchised stores dropped from 55% to under 30%.

Acquisition

Total investment in the 2023 financial year surged by 67% to €357 million, with the Dia acquisition accounting for over €200 million.

The deal also included two logistics warehouses in Villanubia (Valladolid), adding 170,000 square metres of commercial and logistics space, and expanding Alcampo's reach to seven new provinces: Santander, Zamora, Palencia, Salamanca, Valladolid, León, and Lugo. Additionally, 3,300 Dia employees joined the Alcampo workforce.

Alcampo offers a total of 60,000 SKUs, of which 15,000 were fresh products, while the private label brand offering increased by 4.3%, reaching 3,860 items and making up 20% of sales. According to Alcampo, these brands offer customers significant savings, ranging from 20% to 30%.

Alcampo purchased €4.0 billion in products from 4,300 Spanish suppliers.

New Warehouse

Alcampo has started operations at its 100,000 square metre new logistics platform in Illescas, Spain. The facility is located within GLP Magna Park Tauro and is expected to be fully functional by mid-September.

This central hub will handle food distribution to over 200 stores, with space allocated for a future e-commerce warehouse.

The Illescas platform replaces Alcampo's existing fresh food facilities in Alcalá de Henares and Valdemoro. These older warehouses will remain active until complete integration with the new system, the company added.