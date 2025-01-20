Aldi Expands In Spain, Cuts Prices in Portugal, Plans Store At Swiss Station

German discounter Aldi plans to open 40 new supermarkets in Spain in 2025, primarily in regions like Andalusia, Madrid, Valencia, and Catalonia.

This expansion will bring its total to over 500 stores nationwide, rivalling Alcampo's network of approximately 530 stores.

The company also aims to consolidate its presence in the Region of Murcia, and the Balearic and Canary Islands.

In January 2025, Aldi is opening three new supermarkets – one each in Barcelona, Valencia, and on the island of Lanzarote.

This growth has followed a pattern of roughly 40 new store openings annually in recent years, supported by new logistics centres in Miranda de Ebro (the first in Castilla y León) and Sagunto (Valencia).

The chain has nearly 250,000 square metres of logistics surface area in Spain, 120% more than in 2021. Aldi Spain closed the year 2024 with 468 stores.

Aldi's expansion across Spain and discount strategy have boosted its customer base to over 7 million, a 26% increase in three years, making it the fastest-growing supermarket chain in Spain.

According to Kantar Worldpanel data, Aldi has a market penetration of 38.9%.

Low Prices Campaign In Portugal

Across the border in Portugal, Aldi is permanently lowering prices on a range of essential grocery items as part of its 'Low Prices Forever' campaign.

New price reductions will be added weekly across various categories including meat, fish, dairy, frozen foods, and pantry staples. Aldi emphasises this is not a temporary sale, and prices will remain low.

First Permanent Railway Station Branch

In the summer of 2026, Aldi Suisse will open a permanent, commuter-focused store in Basel SBB station, a first at Europe's largest border station.

The store, designed for quick shopping and open 365 days a year, will feature a curated selection of Aldi products, including fresh and organic items.

Aldi won a competitive bid for the prime location and is investing around CHF 1 million in the project. The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) welcomes the partnership, citing Aldi's high-frequency concept as a good fit for the station's diverse retail offerings.

With around 140,000 travellers per day, Basel SBB station is one of the busiest in Switzerland.