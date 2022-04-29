Aldi Named 'Official Supermarket Partner' To Electric Picnic Music Festival

Discounter Aldi has been named the 'official supermarket partner' of the Electric Picnic music festival in Ireland, which takes place at the start of September.

As part of its partnership, Aldi Ireland will operate a pop-up store at the event, stocked with food, drink and other festival essentials, while it also plans to run a series of festival-related promotions across its store estate over the course of the summer.

“This is a significant announcement for Aldi customers and employees alike as we finally reveal this very exciting partnership," commented Niall O’Connor, Aldi Ireland group managing director.

"We’ve been working with Electric Picnic over the last few months to finalise our plans which includes a festival orientated Aldi supermarket at the event. At Aldi, value is at the heart of everything we offer, and we know that going to a festival means people still want that value in their pockets - and in their tents!”

On-Site Supermarket

Specialbuys available at the festival will include air beds, picnic tables, sleeping bags, camping chairs, wine coolers and pop-up tents, the retailer said.

“Our customers continue to demand more from us, and we are confident that our presence at Electric Picnic will add to festival goers experience," O'Connor added. "Those attending can look forward to all the best Aldi offers from Specialbuys and grocery essentials to last-minute forgotten items and campsite snacks."

Elsewhere, Melvin Benn of Festival Republic, which organises Electric Picnic, said, “It’s been three years since our last Electric Picnic so we cannot wait to entertain our fans with the very best line-up to date and cater for their every need. We are delighted to welcome Aldi as our newest partner at this year’s festival, who will be there to provide the essentials across the campsite, giving huge value to festival attendees.”

