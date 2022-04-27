Aldi Nord To Raise Hourly Wages, Increase Training Allowances

Germany’s Aldi Nord has announced that it will increase its gross minimum hourly wage to €14, effective from 1 June 2022.

The wage hike will be applicable to all employees earning less than €14 (gross) per hour, including all allowances.

The initiative aims to support employees amid the significant increase in living costs.

Aldi Nord is also increasing training allowances by €150 – to €1,100 in the first year, €1,200 in the second year, and €1,350 in the third year.

Recently, Coop Switzerland announced that it is to raise lower incomes and minimum wages by a total of 0.8% in 2022. In addition, the retailer and its social partners have agreed on a new collective labour agreement (CLA) and extended it by four years.

Collective Agreement

Aldi Nord already pays remuneration that exceeds the collective agreement, and this applies to its 1,800 trainees.

Employees in sales benefit, for example, from a thirteenth monthly salary that exceeds the collective agreement, an Aldi bonus that exceeds the collective agreement, and other bonuses, capital-forming benefits, and fares.

A new report by McKinsey and EuroCommerce, featuring interviews with 60 European grocery CEOs, as well as a survey of more than 12,000 consumers across nine European countries, has revealed that the grocery sector is likely to face strong inflationary headwinds.

According to the report, even before the impact of the Ukrainian conflict on energy prices – as well as the resultant price increase on key commodities – many grocery retailers expected market conditions to worsen in 2022.

