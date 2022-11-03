Aldi Portugal Holds 'Carbon-Neutral' Corporate Event

Aldi Portugal has held a carbon-neutral internal corporate event, which the retailer says was the first of its kind within the Aldi Nord Group.

The ‘Sou Aldi’ corporate event took place in Serra da Arrábida (Quinta do Patrício) and was attended by around 300 Aldi Portugal employees.

In collaboration with consultancy firm Systemic, the discounter measured the carbon footprint of this event and offset its equivalent CO2 emissions in full.

Measuring The Carbon Footprint

To measure the event's carbon footprint, the total volume of greenhouse gases (GHG) associated to the event was calculated, taking into account various criteria, including the number of kilometres travelled and the means of transport used by employees to get to the venue.

Based on this value, the food retailer was able to offset all the emissions generated by its event through the acquisition of carbon credits, and the financing of two projects that promote mitigation and carbon sequestration.

Carbon Mitigation Projects

The first of these projects is Quinta da França, managed by Terraprima, which consists of forestry production and sustainable management within the Quinta da França oak grove in Portugal. The second carbon mitigation project was the Wind Power Project in India, which is certified by Gold Standard.

The projects were elected by employees working for the discounter, based on a vote that took place in the company's internal communication app ‘Sou Aldi.’

