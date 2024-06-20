Aldi Sees Highest Growth In Market Penetration Among Spanish Supermarkets: Study

Aldi has seen the highest growth in market penetration among supermarkets in Spain, with an increase of 2.1 percentage points between May 2023 and May 2024, according to data from Kantar.

Close to four out of 10 families in Spain trust Aldi for their regular purchases, the discounter noted.

In the past three years, Aldi has increased its customer numbers in the country by 26%, to exceed seven million.

Aldi's prices across all product categories are 14% lower than the sector average, data from Circana has revealed.

Price Reduction

The discounter implemented a permanent price reduction on more than 450 basic and essential products during the first quarter of 2024.

A basket of Aldi's own-brand products, excluding fresh produce, can lead to annual savings of €696.62 for Spanish families, it noted.

Last year, a basket of Aldi's own-brand products (excluding fresh produce) reduced shopper spend by around 15.5% annually when compared to the average for the Spanish market, a study conducted by the company, based on data from Kantar, showed.

Store Launch

In June, Aldi plans to open five new stores in Bilbao, Bizkaia; Figueres, Gerona; la Seu d'Urgell, Lérida; Benissa, Alicante; and Marbella, Malaga.

Between March and May of this year, it opened new stores in L'Hospitalet, Barcelona; Los Realejos, Tenerife; El Puerto de Santa María, Cádiz; Arganda del Rey, Madrid; and Nerja, Málaga.

In 2023, the discounter opened around 50 stores throughout the country as part of its efforts to boost its presence in the country.

Discounters such as Aldi and Lidl are poised to capture 23.1% of the food market share by 2028, a near two-percentage-point increase from 2023, according to figures from the Spanish Association of Large Consumer Goods Companies (AECOC), published by El Economista.