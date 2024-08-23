Aldi Süd Organises Kebab Roadshow, Donates Proceeds To Charity

Aldi Süd sold over 2,400 kebabs during its ‘Döner für alle’ roadshow between 7 and 16 August in Düsseldorf, Mainz, Munich and Nuremberg.

The discounter raised €6,000 from the sales of kebabs and added an equal amount to donate a total of €12,000 to regional food banks in Germany.

During the roadshow, the discounter offered both meat and vegetarian kebab varieties at affordable prices.

The selection ranged from a vegetarian option for €2 to kebabs with chicken and beef for €3.

Aldi Süd also offered a free drink and organic ice cream in various flavours to beat the summer heat.

Own-Brand Products

Aldi used own-brand products, such as Gut Bio, Nur Nur Natur, Goldähren and My Vay, for all products offered during the roadshow.

Christian Göbel, deputy managing director of marketing and communication at Aldi Süd, "We are delighted with the enthusiasm of thousands of people, some of whom have travelled long distances for the Aldi Süd kebab.

"The positive response to the fresh ingredients and the favourable price confirms our promise to make quality accessible to everyone. With our kebab roadshow, we were not only able to please the many visitors, but also the regional food banks."

Animal Welfare

Elsewhere, Aldi Süd ranked highest among businesses leading animal welfare efforts among Germany's major food retailers, according to the latest Greenpeace Supermarket Check.

Aldi Süd secured the overall top spot for the third time (after previously topping the polls in 2021 and 2023), while Kaufland ranked second. Edeka, Lidl and REWE rounded off the top five.

Greenpeace Supermarket Check surveyed eight major food retailers in Germany on their progress in animal husbandry and animal husbandry labelling.