Aldi Süd Salary Increase For Junior Staff

Aldi Süd has announced that from October 1, 2024, the company will increase salaries for trainees, dual students and commercial specialists in Germany by €100.

As part of the initiative, trainees in their first year of training will earn €1,250 per month, €1,350 in their second year and €1,500 in their third year.

The German discounter said this corresponds to an increase of €100 per month and year of training.

'Good For Everyone'

"In the spirit of 'good for everyone', we are sending a strong signal to our own employees and junior staff by increasing salaries," said André Giesen, group director human resources at Aldi Süd.

"Adequate pay is not just a question of appreciation, but also an important building block for the loyalty of our colleagues and young talents to the company."

ADVERTISEMENT

Aldi Süd also announced that the salaries for retail specialists will also be increased.

Retail Specialists

In the first six months, they will receive €1,350 (€1,250 previously) and from the seventh month until they graduate as a retail salesperson, they will receive €1,500 (€1,400 previously).

Aldi Süd operates around 2,000 branches in southern and western Germany.

It is estimated that 90% of its range consists of exclusive Aldi own brands such as Rio D'oro, Gut Bio or Tandil.

ADVERTISEMENT

In line with EU Organic Day this month, Aldi Süd announced it is continuing to expand its selection of organic products.

The discounter already stocks over 1,000 organic items throughout the year in the standard, special and seasonal range.

The new organic own brand Nur Nur Natur, which the discounter introduced last year, is also gradually being expanded to include new items.