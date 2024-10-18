52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Aldi Thanksgiving Meal Deal Feeds 10 For €43

By Siobhán Maguire
With Thanksgiving next month, competition is hotting up among US retailers as they grapple for the popular seasonal spend.

Aldi is the latest to woo shoppers with its lowest-priced Thanksgiving basket in five years – a full meal for 10 people at less than $47 (€43).

With reports showing grocery prices are up 50% across the industry on hundreds of items compared to 2019, shoppers will take relief on lower priced items where they can.

All The Trimmings

Coming in at less than $4.70 (€4.33) per person, Aldi's shopping list includes a butterball turkey with spices, gravy,
rolls, mac & cheese, stuffing, plus the ingredients for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato
casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.

“Every day at Aldi, we are focused on finding ways to deliver the lowest possible prices for our
customers – and this Thanksgiving is no different,” said Jason Hart, US CEO, Aldi.

“With 25% of U.S households now shopping Aldi, we know grocery prices are still top of mind for customers.

Expansion Plans

"We worked hard this Thanksgiving to deliver the best value and quality products so everyone can enjoy a traditional
meal with family and friends without having to scale back.”

Aldi plans to open 800 stores over the next five years across the US.

The retailer said that everything it does, from using a quarter cart system and displaying products in their original boxes to having a smaller store footprint, helps customers save up to 40% on groceries compared to traditional
grocery stores.

