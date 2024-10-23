Aldi To Open 20 New Stores In Spain In Fourth Quarter

Aldi plans to open around 20 new stores in Spain in the fourth quarter of 2024, boosting its presence in Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Andalusia, in the north and the Canary Islands.

To support this growth, the German discounter is investing in its logistics infrastructure and hiring new employees.

In October, Aldi Spain opened its first supermarket in Ourense, Galicia. Additionally, a new store is scheduled to open in Barcelona on 23 October.

Highlights

Aldi now has over 450 stores in Spain, with plans to expand further in Catalonia, including three new supermarkets in Barcelona and one in another municipality in the province.

In November, Aldi will open its first store in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, located in a historic building. This marks a significant milestone for the company in the Canary Islands, where it has 14 stores and a logistics platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aldi is also expanding in the Community of Madrid and the Valencian Community. In Madrid, the company is expanding its distribution centre and has opened a third supermarket.

In the Valencian Community, Aldi has opened 72 stores and plans to open more in Alicante and Valencia.

Expansion Plan

Overall, Aldi's expansion plan will have a significant impact on Andalusia and the northern part of Spain. The company aims to open new stores in Seville, Malaga, and Cadiz, and will also establish a presence in the Basque Country and Castilla y León from December.

Besides the aforementioned openings, Aldi also opened new stores in the first half of 2024, boosting its presence in La Seu d'Urgell and Cubelles, and expanding the company's reach to the Cantabrian municipality of Castro Urdiales.

Recently, Aldi reduced the prices of over 600 products in all of its Spanish stores, resulting in savings of €138.83 for customers. These permanent discounts of up to 53% apply to various product categories.