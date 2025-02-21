52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Aldi UK Announces Second Pay Rise In Two Months

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Aldi UK Announces Second Pay Rise In Two Months

The UK arm of German discount supermarket Aldi is to give its hourly paid store workers a second pay rise in two months so it can match the increased level offered by rival Lidl GB.

The latest increase from Aldi, which employs 45,000 and is Britain's fourth largest grocer after Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda, will likely be noted by the Bank of England, which is keeping a close eye on wage settlements as it assesses further moves in interest rates after cutting by a quarter-point earlier this month.

Having announced last month a pay rise for all store assistants to at least £12.71 ($16.07) an hour nationally and £14.0 in London from 1 March, Aldi said on Friday it would now pay a minimum of £12.75 nationally and £14.05 in London – matching the national rate of Lidl GB, which announced an above pay inflation pay rise on 10 February.

National Minimum Wage

The new rates come ahead of the UK government's 6.7% hike in the national minimum wage to £12.21 for most adults that will kick in from April.

Aldi said a further increase to £12.85 per hour nationally and £14.16 in London will be paid from September. Unlike other supermarkets, Aldi also offers paid breaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

British pay growth accelerated in late 2024, according to official data, published on Tuesday, that suggested the jobs market was holding up and underscored why the Bank of England has been cautious about cutting interest rates despite a weak overall economy.

Sainsbury's and Costa Coffee have also recently announced above-inflation pay rises.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

ESM's Retail Recap: Kaufland; EU Food Waste Targets; Lidl Belgium; SPAR Gran Canaria
ESM's Retail Recap: Kaufland; EU Food Waste Targets; Lidl Belgium; SPAR Gran Canaria
2
Retail

Consum Plans To Open 35 Charter Stores In 2025
Consum Plans To Open 35 Charter Stores In 2025
3
Retail

UK Consumers Defy Weak Outlook To Ramp Up Their Spending: ONS
UK Consumers Defy Weak Outlook To Ramp Up Their Spending: ONS
4
Retail

Dutch Retailer Jumbo Launches Plant-Based Yoghurt From Local Soy
Dutch Retailer Jumbo Launches Plant-Based Yoghurt From Local Soy
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com