Aldi UK To Create 1,000 New Store Roles Before 2025

Aldi UK has announced plans to create 1,000 jobs in its new stores by the end of this year.

Aldi employs more than 45,000 people in the UK across its network of more than 1,020 stores, the discounter said in a statement.

The discounter will offer managerial positions, as well as roles as store apprentices and cleaners.

Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour in the UK, rising to £13.35 per hour, and £13.65 per hour inside the M25, rising to £13.95 per hour, the discounter noted.

New Store Openings

The supermarket retailer is opening an average of one new store a week between now and Christmas, with new stores in Plymouth, Leeds and London scheduled to open in the coming weeks.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said, “As we continue to open in new areas, we’re looking to welcome hundreds more colleagues to our amazing teams across the country.

“We want even more people to be a part of our success in the future, which is why we offer a great working environment and opportunities to progress within the business.”

In May of this year, Aldi announced its second pay increase for store colleagues, this year, taking the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79 million (€94.1 million).

Recently, the discounter plans to invest more than £90 million (€106.5 million) in store improvements throughout 2024, including the refurbishment of more than 30 stores this summer.

The project will see the discounter upgrading over 100 stores this year across the country – from Crewe to Cardiff and Didcot to Dumfries.