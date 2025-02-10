52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Aldi USA To Divest Around 170 Winn-Dixie And Harveys Supermarket Stores

By Dayeeta Das
Aldi USA has agreed to divest approximately 170 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores that are not part of its conversion plan to a consortium comprised of C&S Wholesale Grocers, Southeastern Grocers' senior leadership and private investors.

The deal will allow Aldi to create a focused portfolio for store conversions in the Southeast as its expansion plans across the country continue to progress.

The discount chain aims to open more than 225 new stores in 2025 as part of the next phase of its five-year national growth strategy.

The new store openings will include a combination of organic growth and converting select Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores to the Aldi format.

Aldi will convert approximately 220 Southeastern Grocers outlets to the Aldi format through 2027.

Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi USA, commented, “When we announced our acquisition of Southeastern Grocers, we shared that we intended for a meaningful number of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets to continue to operate, and we’re delivering on that promise while also supporting Aldi's growth.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen firsthand how C&S Wholesale Grocers, Southeastern Grocers and their teams have continued to deliver great quality, service and value to their customers, and we are confident they will lead the company successfully into its next chapter.”

Converted Stores

The opening of several converted Southeastern Grocers stores has commenced, with approximately 100 converted locations re-opening as Aldi stores by the end of 2025.

In addition to its Southeast expansion, Aldi will expand its footprint in the Northeast and Midwest regions, as well as in Southern California and Arizona, and enter new communities, like Las Vegas.

“Aldi continues to see more shoppers come through our doors as they experience our quicker, easier and more affordable shopping experience firsthand,” stated Hart.

“With our expansion across the country, Aldi is earning the trust of more shoppers in more communities than ever before, bringing us closer to becoming America’s first stop for groceries.”

