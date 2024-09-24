Alfred Hawawini Named Chief Executive Of Monoprix

Groupe Casino has announced the appointment of Alfred Hawawini as the new chief executive of its Monoprix arm.

Hawawini, the former group director of strategy at Casino, will be tasked with overseeing the operational management of Monoprix, and will be responsible for implementing the new strategic plan aimed at improving the brand's operational performance, Casino said in a statement.

Elsewhere, Philippe Palazzi, currently the CEO of Groupe Casino, has been appointed president of Monoprix and president of Naturalia, with the aim of aligning the strategic decision making for both brands.

Naturalia

As a result of the move, Naturalia will now be managed centrally and elevated to the same status as other group brands.

Richard Jolivet, its CEO, will continue to report directly to Palazzi and will further the positive recovery efforts initiated by the brand in recent months.

Additionally, the position of director of strategy at Groupe Casino, previously held by Hawawini, will not be replaced.

The French group's executive committee will now comprise 11 members, and the responsibility for implementing the strategic plan will lie with the brands, under the guidance of a central team.

'A Major Brand'

Commenting on the changes, Palazzi said, "Monoprix is now a major brand within the Casino group, loved by its customers and recognised for its societal and environmental commitments. It is essential that it plays a leading role in establishing a more integrated organisation, allowing the Casino group to embody the best of proximity while improving performance. I have full confidence in Alfred Hawawini and his executive committee to successfully carry out this mission at Monoprix, relying on the skills and expertise of the teams.

"I would like to sincerely thank Guillaume Seneclauze for his strong personal investment and his contribution to the success of the Monoprix brand. I wish him the best in his future endeavours.