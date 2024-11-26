52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Alimentation Couche-Tard Confident Despite A Challenging Second Quarter

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Alimentation Couche-Tard Confident Despite A Challenging Second Quarter

Fuel operator Alimentation Couche-Tard remains confident in its global network and long-term strategic growth plan despite parts of its convenience and fuel business facing challenges in the second quarter.

Total merchandise and service revenues grew 6.6% year on year to $4.4 billion (€4.2 billion) in this period, while same-store merchandise revenues fell by 1.6% in the United States, 1.5% in Europe and other regions, and 2.3% in Canada.

Alimentation Couche-Tard attributed this decline to constraints on discretionary spending as low-income consumers faced challenging economic conditions and the continuous decline in the cigarette industry.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders declined 13.5% year-on-year in the second quarter to $708.8 million (€674.6 million), from $819.2 million (€779.6 million) in the same period last year.

Quarterly Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter increased by 6.0% year-on-year, to $17.4 billion (€16.6 billion), mainly due to contribution from acquisitions and higher revenues in its wholesale fuel business.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was partly offset by a lower average road transportation fuel selling price, and softness in fuel demand and traffic as low-income consumers were impacted by challenging economic conditions.

Gross profit for the quarter amounted to $3.2 billion (€3.05 billion), up 7.3% year on year, while adjusted EBITDA increased by $36.1 million (€34.4 million), or 2.4% year on year, to $1.5 billion (€1.4 billion).

Filipe Da Silva, chief financial officer of Alimentation Couche-Tard, stated, "Throughout the second quarter, we saw sequential monthly improvements, particularly in same-store merchandise revenues in the United States, and are encouraged by this positive momentum as we enter the third quarter.

"Our strategic focus on operational excellence and cost management delivered a modest 2.3% of normalised growth of expenses, enabling us to outpace a slowing inflationary environment. As we continue to pursue growth opportunities, our strong balance sheet and disciplined capital deployment will support our proven long-term goal of creating value for our shareholders."

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

FMCG Spend In Portugal Up 8.2% In Third Quarter
FMCG Spend In Portugal Up 8.2% In Third Quarter
2
Retail

Circana Names Kroger Executive Stuart Aitken As President And CEO
Circana Names Kroger Executive Stuart Aitken As President And CEO
3
Retail

Caterer Compass Expects Slower Profit Growth In 2025
Caterer Compass Expects Slower Profit Growth In 2025
4
Retail

Walmart To Roll Back Some Diversity Policies In US Amid Pressure From Conservatives
Walmart To Roll Back Some Diversity Policies In US Amid Pressure From Conservatives
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com