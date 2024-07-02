Alimentation Couche-Tard Names Alex Miller As New Chief Executive Officer

Fuel operator Alimentation Couche-Tard has appointed Alex Miller as its next chief executive officer and president, effective 6 September 2024.

Currently, he serves as the chief operating officer of Couche-Tard.

Miller is an experienced professional with over 25 years of management experience in the retail fuel and convenience store sectors, including nearly 13 years at Couche-Tard, the company noted.

In this period he served in various roles, including executive vice president of North America operations and senior vice president, of commercial optimisation, responsible for the company's global fuel and real estate businesses.

Alain Bouchard, founder and executive chairperson of the board of Couche-Tard, commented, "The board and I have been planning for an orderly and seamless succession for several years, and we have carefully assessed the process and possible candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is important to us that our next CEO comes from within the business and fully embraces our values, culture, and growth-oriented mindset. For those reasons, we have the utmost confidence that Alex is the best person to be our next president and CEO."

Brian Hannasch

Miller will succeed Brian Hannasch, who will retire from the role and the board of the Circle K parent.

However, he will continue as a special advisor to Miller and Bouchard, the company noted.

Bouchard stated, "Over the past ten years, Brian Hannasch has been a truly phenomenal CEO for Couche-Tard.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Brian always does the right thing for our people and customers, and he has my and the board of directors' deepest gratitude for all he has accomplished. We are truly pleased that he agreed to stay on as a special advisor."

The company's share price increased 400% under his leadership. He was instrumental in the acquisition of nearly 7,800 stores, the successful completion of the Double Again strategy, and the launch of its new five-year plan.

Read More: Circle K Owner Sees Revenue, Profits Driven By Acquisitions