ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Amazon's '4-Star' Retail Concept Highlights Retailer's Ambitions For UK

Published on Oct 7 2021 9:58 AM in Retail tagged: UK / Edge by Ascential / Amazon 4-Star / Retail Concept

Amazon's '4-Star' Retail Concept Highlights Retailer's Ambitions For UK

The news that Amazon has opened a physical non-food outlet, 'Amazon 4-Star', in the UK, underlines its willingness to "cement its position" in the British high street, Edge by Ascential has said.

Florence Wright, senior retail insight analyst at Edge by Ascential was commenting following the online retail giant's first Amazon 4-Star outlet in the UK, in Dartford, following the rollout of about 30 such stores in the US.

The store, which stocks around 2,000 items, is so-called because each item has been awarded more than 4 stars by Amazon users.

Amazon's Ambitions

“Amazon shows no sign of slowing down in the UK market, and its latest Amazon 4 star stores is another example of its ambitions to cement a spot on the UK high street, with six checkoutless grocery stores now in operation, in addition to its first hair salon," said Wright.

"Amazon’s 4-star model is notable for bringing online trends and data into a physical store setting, which serves to further engage shoppers in the Amazon ecosystem. What is interesting about this move is that it aims to be a showroom of products, where ranges change regularly and are chosen based on customer reviews and product launches.

"It is a logical decision for Amazon, given its vast inventory, but we must remember that Amazon’s expertise lies in e-commerce, and therefore it needs to think carefully about how it designs stores as its brand alone may not be enough to draw in shoppers."

Building The Experience

Advertisement

As Wright added, while the store is likely to be kitted out with the latest technology to ensure shoppers have a frictionless experience, it also offers Amazon the opportunity to test some key characteristics it could roll out to its wider store estate, to bolster the shopping journey.

"This includes experiential elements to educate and inspire, through to creating a social element to foster connections with shoppers and give them a reason to keep returning," she said.

"Amazon is yet to announce a pipeline for opening more 4-star stores in the UK, and it is likely to use this store initially to test how the format is received outside of the US. As Amazon continues to leverage online data for its physical stores, brands must prioritise online visibility and sales to capitalise on any emerging store-based opportunities.”

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

More Than A Third Of UK Consumers Considering Stockpiling For Christmas: Study

More Than A Third Of UK Consumers Considering Stockpiling For Christmas: Study
Tesco CEO Murphy Hails 'Resilience' Of Supply Chain As H1 Sales Rise

Tesco CEO Murphy Hails 'Resilience' Of Supply Chain As H1 Sales Rise
Issa Brothers To Sell UK Petrol Stations For Asda Deal

Issa Brothers To Sell UK Petrol Stations For Asda Deal
Despite Morrisons' Sale, The UK 'Supermarket Sweep' Is Not Yet Over

Despite Morrisons' Sale, The UK 'Supermarket Sweep' Is Not Yet Over
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Building A Resilient Grocery Frontline Workforce Thu, 7 Oct 2021

Building A Resilient Grocery Frontline Workforce
More Than A Third Of UK Consumers Considering Stockpiling For Christmas: Study Thu, 7 Oct 2021

More Than A Third Of UK Consumers Considering Stockpiling For Christmas: Study
Russia's SberMarket Develops 'Dark Store' Concept Alongside Wholesaler Metro Thu, 7 Oct 2021

Russia's SberMarket Develops 'Dark Store' Concept Alongside Wholesaler Metro
Reliance Retail Set To Open 7-Eleven Stores In India Thu, 7 Oct 2021

Reliance Retail Set To Open 7-Eleven Stores In India
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN