Apulia Distribuzione Plans Investment Of €50m, Targets €1bn Turnover

Italian regional food retailer Apulia Distribuzione plans to invest €50 million between 2025 and 2027, with the goal of achieving a turnover of €1 billion.

The company is significantly expanding its reach through several strategic initiatives. It plans to open eight new Rossotono Market superstores in Puglia, each exceeding 800 square metres, and renovate 15 existing outlets.

The Rossotono brand has also entered Lazio with plans for 10 affiliated stores. A franchising model with local partners will drive growth in Campania, while expansion in Sicily will involve strategic partnerships with regional entrepreneurs.

Additionally, all Tuttorisparmio cash-and-carry stores in Brindisi, Lucera, Corato, and Capurso will be renovated over the next three years.

Digital Transformation

Apulia Distribuzione is undergoing a significant digital transformation, prioritising employee training. This includes leveraging partnerships with companies like Relex for inventory and store layout optimisation, Revionics for dynamic pricing, and Salesforce for automated marketing.

Furthermore, the company will bolster its digital presence across its network by implementing a new CRM system and expanding the Speasy app's functionalities to include enhanced loyalty programmes and e-commerce capabilities for all Rossotono supermarkets.

Sustainability Focus

Apulia Distribuzione is also focusing on sustainability by building on-site renewable energy plants to increase self-sufficiency and reduce its reliance on the electricity grid.

The company will also continue to improve energy efficiency in both existing and new facilities, minimising its environmental footprint across all regions.

Apulia Distribuzione currently operates over 280 stores across five regions of Southern Italy, spanning more than 150,000 square metres of sales space, in addition to the cash-and-carry Tuttorisparmio wholesale format.

In 2024, the company achieved a turnover of over €887 million. In Puglia, it is the fourth-largest retailer with a 9.12% market share, according to GNLC-Nielsen data.