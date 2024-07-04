Aqui é Fresco To Double Number Of Branded Stores In 2024

Portugal’s Aqui é Fresco has announced plans to double the number of stores displaying the brand's signage and visual identity.

The announcement was part of Aqui É Fresco's 13th Convention in Braga, which brought together 1,500 participants and facilitated €15 million in direct business deals between brands, retailers, and wholesalers, surpassing the previous record of €11 million in 2023.

According to the general director of Aqui é Fresco and Unimark, João Vieira Lopes, this initiative comes in response to growing competition from large retailers, “who have been increasing the number of small and medium-sized stores since the end of the pandemic period."

By doubling the number of stores that display its branding, the proximity chain aims to project a stronger image and increase its market share.

Vieira Lopes pointed out that “reinforcing the common identity of the stores that make up the Aqui é Fresco network is a key factor to overcome the limitations imposed by the small size of each store."

Annual Performance

Carla Esteves, executive director of Aqui é Fresco and Unimark, highlighted that 2023 sales grew by 10.3%, while 23 new stores joined the network, taking the total sales area to around 110,000 square metres.

The company also saw positive developments for its private-label brand Up, which achieved a 25% sales increase and expanded its product offering to more than 600 SKUs.

The group brings together 16 wholesalers, 38 cash-and-carry, and around 700 independent local stores, supermarkets, and mini markets.

Elsewhere, Spain's Mercadona has celebrated the fifth anniversary of its first opening in Portugal, having invested around €1 billion in the country since its entry into the market.