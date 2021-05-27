ESM Magazine

Araven Offers Sustainable, Innovative Retail Equipment 

Published on May 27 2021 11:56 AM in Retail tagged: Sustainability / Araven / Shopping Carts / Retail Equipment

Araven's recycled shopping baskets and carts are the most innovative range of retail equipment designed for brands committed to evolving towards a sustainable retail model.  

As of May 2020, Araven's complete offer, including the Oceanis range, comprises recycled shopping baskets and carts that come in an attractive green or black colour. The range also features customisable parts to match the colours of its clients' brands. 

The range is made from 25% recycled marine waste and is 100% recyclable.

In this way, Araven's baskets and carts help to care for the environment by reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions to the atmosphere by 20%. 

With this sustainable change, Araven reinforces its leadership in designing and manufacturing shopping baskets and carts, and places itself at the forefront of a circular economy model, making it easier for retail brands to incorporate sustainable elements in their daily activities. 

Araven believes that the time has come to move from words to deeds, and this new range of trolleys and baskets made from recycled plastic is a differentiating element for those brands that want to take a step towards a more sustainable model.

Twenty-five percent of marine recycled material comes from abandoned fishing nets and ropes. 

Araven recycles and transforms these materials into raw material to manufacture its baskets and carts, giving the nets a second life. 

This sustainable change represents an important step in its ongoing commitment to apply innovation to meet the needs of its customers and the planet. 

The company is actively helping to reduce waste, improve marine life, and achieve environmentally beneficial goals. 

In addition, part of the profits from the Oceanis range is donated directly to the NGO Plastic Change.

Araven's range of shopping baskets and carts targets brands that prioritise sustainability. 

Switch to Araven to turn your brand into a sustainable reference. For more information, visit www.retailequipamiento.araven.com.

