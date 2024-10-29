52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

ARD Discount Rolls Out New App, Personal Care Line

By Branislav Pekic
Italian retailer ARD Discount has introduced a new mobile app designed to enhance customer engagement and provide personalised offers and updates.

The app, which released on October 14, features tools for collecting points, accessing digital flyers, and exploring exclusive promotions.

To promote the app, ARD Discount has launched an advertising campaign emphasising the environmental benefits of using a digital flyer.

In addition to the app, ARD Discount is unveiling a new personal care line, 'Tale of Essence', featuring premium ingredients and luxurious fragrances.

The Ionix brand of household products is also receiving a makeover with an expanded and more modern assortment.

As the holiday season approaches, ARD Discount is introducing a new Christmas campaign featuring festive offerings such as the Panettone Ciocco e Stelle with an ice cream centre and the new Sfornasole.

The convention also marked the debut of 'Ardy', the new virtual mascot who will guide users through the app.

First Store In Malta

Last month, ARD Discount opened its first store in Malta, marking the company’s first venture outside of Italy.

The 250th store in the brand's network opened in Mellieħa, a picturesque tourist destination on the northern coast of the island.

Open daily from 07:00 to 22:00, the 500-square-metre store offers a diverse selection of fresh fruit and vegetables, freshly baked goods, meat, dairy products, and other essential food and non-food items from 40 brands, including private-label lines like Buono and Gusto. The store also features special sections for organic, vegan, and gluten-free options.

ARD Discount will face strong competition in Malta, including from Lidl and Italian rival Eurospin, which entered the Maltese market in March 2024.

ARD Discount is owned by Ergon Group, a major retail conglomerate that is affiliated with the Despar brand and also operates stores under the Despar, Interspar, Eurospar, and Altasfera banners in Sicily, Calabria, Puglia, Campania, and Sardinia.

