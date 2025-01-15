Asda Consolidates Leadership With New Appointments

UK retailer Asda has announced a series of new appointments as it seeks to strengthen its leadership team.

Asda has appointed Liz Evans as chief commercial officer for non-food and retail.

Evans will be responsible for the company's large store operations on a permanent basis, alongside her leadership of the George clothing brand.

The retail group has also created a new position of chief supply chain officer in its executive team to oversee all its food and general merchandise operations.

Other Appointments

Elsewhere, Ade McKeon will return to Asda as vice president, with the company's ambient beer, wines and spirits, core grocery, impulse grocery, non-edible and healthcare teams reporting to him.

The announcement also includes the return of Gemma Lightbody from Marks & Spencer as business unit director for impulse grocery, reporting to Ade McKeon.

Matt Shields will join from Aldi in due course as business unit director for core grocery.

Asda veteran Matt Wood will take on the role of SD of Commercial Operations, reporting directly to chief commercial officer, Kris Comerford.

Allan Leighton, executive chairman at Asda said, “Asda's mission is to deliver the value ordinary working people, and their families demand from us.

“To do this, we need to be and are rediscovering our 'Asda-ness'. I'm delighted to be announcing these leadership changes as we start this journey."

Recently, the retailer unveiled its ‘Big Jan Price Drop’ initiative, which will see the grocer reduce the price of more than 2,500 household staples by an average of 26%.

“We know that as we come out of the festive period, budgets can be a concern for many families,” commented David Hills, chief customer officer at Asda.