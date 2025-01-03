Asda Kicks Off 2025 With Price Promotion Initiative

UK retailer Asda has unveiled the ‘Big Jan Price Drop’ initiative, which will see the grocer reduce the price of more than 2,500 household staples by an average of 26%.

“We know that as we come out of the festive period, budgets can be a concern for many families,” commented David Hills, chief customer officer at Asda.

“Our Big Jan Price Drop aims to ease that burden and make money stretch further for our customers by reducing the prices of the products they’re buying week in, week out, continuing to offer uncompromising value to all.”

Asda Income Tracker

The announcement follows findings from the Asda Income Tracker, which revealed that while household spending power in the UK is showing signs of improvement, rising inflation is set to continue to pose challenges for families over the coming year.

Commenting in December, Sam Miley, managing economist and forecasting lead at Cebr, which produces the Asda Income Tracker alongside the retailer, said, “Spending power amongst households has seen a gradual improvement throughout the year, which is welcomed ahead of the festive period. Nevertheless, consumer expenditure over Christmas is still expected to be held back, relative to pre-pandemic levels, amidst elevated inflation and the lingering effects of the cost-of-living crisis.”

Price Reductions

Among the products that are seeing price reductions in January are Cathedral City Mature Cheddar (from £3.75 to £2.50), Dolmio Bolognese (from £2.50 to £1.50) and Persil Wonder Wash (from £7 to £3).

A total of 2,560 products are included in the initiative, with the price drops set to continue until the end of the month.

Elsewhere, Asda will also be continuing its ‘Winter Warmer’ offer for customers over 60, who can purchase soup, a roll, and unlimited tea or coffee for £1 (€1.21) in any of the retailer’s 205 cafes. To date, some 400,000 meals have been served up as part of this promotion.