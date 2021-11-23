Asda Launches Draught Beer Concept

Asda customers will soon be able to pick up freshly poured beer in reusable containers after the retailer announced plans to offer draught craft beer.

Shoppers in Milton Keynes can sample from a menu of 12 regularly changing brews and seek expert advice to find something to suit their tastes, the retailer noted.

Asda will exclusively partner with Craft on Draft, a specialist retailer of craft beers and ciders, for executing the concept.

Craft on Draft was founded with the idea of showcasing the very best of small batch beer production and offering a more sustainable way to shop for keg fresh drinks.

'New And Exciting Concepts'

Matt Harrison, senior director of business development and strategic partnerships at Asda, said, "As part of our partnership strategy we want to bring new and exciting concepts into stores that have never before been seen by our customers - and Craft on Draft is a great example of this.

"The refillable element of the trial gives customers the chance to pick up a new tipple and make a small change to help them shop more sustainably in our Milton Keynes store."

Draught Craft Beer

Once customers have selected their preferred drink, draft beer pumps will pour their selection into refillable, take away glass containers of one or two litre capacity.

The specialised beer containers can then either be kept and reused, or returned for a refund of deposit.

The Craft on Draft team will use their expertise in the hospitality industry to bring unusual beers from smaller and local breweries to the store that aren’t easily available in other retailers, pubs, or smaller can and bottle formats, Asda said.

Beers currently offered include Pornstar Martini IPA from Redchurch Brewery and Chew Chew Salted Caramel Milkstout from Fallen Brewing, with 1L of craft beer or cider priced from £5.90 to £8.20.

As well as a range of alcoholic beers, Craft on Draft will also be stocking a selection of low- and no-alcohol beers, such as Paradiso Citra IPA, a 0.5% beer from the team at Big Drop Brewing.

Located at the end of the beer, wine, and spirits aisle, shoppers will also be able to purchase drinks in cans to give as gifts in the run up to Christmas.

Partnership Strategy

The trial is part of Asda’s ‘test and learn’ partnership strategy, which sees it bring relevant brands and services into stores to complement the retailer’s existing food and fashion businesses.

The retailer added that it could launch the concept in more stores next year and expand the range available, if there is demand.

Craig Bell, co-founder at Craft on Draft, said, "We’re proud to be launching this new concept exclusively with Asda and have secured some interesting beers for the whole of December, with even more low and no alcohol options to come in January.

"We’re passionate about craft beers and ciders and aim to showcase the best small batch brews to bring something new and different to Asda customers. Although if they want to try them, they’ll need to be quick, as there will be a limited number of serves available and once it’s gone, it’s gone."

The retailer recently introduced 'refill areas' at its Milton Keynes supercentre as it continues its drive to reduce plastic and help customers shop more sustainably.

