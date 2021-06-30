Asda Launches 'Express Delivery' Service

ESM Magazine

Published on Jun 30 2021 10:29 AM in Retail tagged: UK / Food / Asda / Grocery / Express Delivery

British retailer Asda on Wednesday became the latest British supermarket group to launch an online service for delivery in an hour.

The grocer, which trails market leader Tesco and Sainsbury's in annual sales, said its new 'Express Delivery' service will offer its full online range of over 30,000 products.

The new rapid service has been launched at three Asda stores this week, it said, adding there is potential to quickly roll out the service to more stores if it proves popular with customers.

Each delivery of up to 70 items will be charged at the flat rate of £8.50 ($11.77) and there is no minimum spend per basket.

Rapid grocery delivery companies have become the go-to for many grocery shoppers trying to avoid busy supermarkets during the pandemic, and have caught the eyes of venture capitalists.

Rapid Delivery Partnership

From this month Asda will also extend its rapid delivery partnership with Uber Eats from 200 to more than 300 stores.

Rapid delivery is the latest frontier in the battle for grocery shoppers' cash.

A raft of new firms, including Weezy, Getir, Dija and Gorillas, are offering deliveries within 15 minutes of ordering, prompting traditional supermarket groups to rethink their business models.

Earlier this month Tesco extended a one-hour delivery trial as it tests consumers' appetite for the service.

A new report from IGD has revealed that the 'quick commerce' channel in the UK is worth £1.4 billion.'Quick commerce' promises food and grocery deliveries in less than a hour, and often under 30 minutes.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

