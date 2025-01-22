Asda Names Morrisons Executive As New Supply Chain Boss

UK retailer Asda has appointed Morrisons executive David Lepley as its new chief supply chain officer.

He will lead Asda's food and general merchandise supply operations, the company noted.

David Lepley

Lepley is an experienced professional who most recently served as executive group operations director at Morrisons.

He is an Asda veteran, having previously spent 15 years with the grocer.

He commenced his career with the grocery chain as a Christmas temporary colleague in the Grantham store and left as the vice-president of its online grocery operations.

Allan Leighton, executive chair at Asda, commented, “Delivering the outstanding value and legendary service our customers demand begins with making sure they can get the products they want every time they shop with us.

“David has considerable experience in grocery logistics and supply chain, and I am delighted that he is coming home to Asda to lead this key area for the business.”

Leadership Changes

Lepley's appointment forms part of the leadership changes Asda announced recently as part of its efforts to double down on its mission to satisfy the daily and weekly shopping needs of ordinary working people and their families who demand value.

These include Liz Evans taking up the post of chief commercial officer, non-food and retail on a permanent basis, alongside her continued leadership of George, and the appointment of Ade McKeon as vice president of the ambient segment.

Earlier this month, the retailer unveiled the ‘Big Jan Price Drop’ initiative, reducing the price of more than 2,500 household staples by an average of 26%.