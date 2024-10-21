Asia-Pacific Consumers Shifting From Cautious Spending To ‘Intentional Consumption’, Study Finds

A new report by NielsenIQ (NIQ) has revealed that consumer behaviour in the Asia-Pacific region is shifting somewhat, as rising food prices, economic downturn, and increasing utility bills will remain key concerns in the region over the next six months.

The report is based on the feedback of over 17,000 online consumers in 23 countries, including Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

It shows that 36% of the consumers surveyed feel better off financially, compared to only 27% who feel financially worse, and that ‘intentional spending’ is starting to come into play.

“Asia-Pacific consumers are demonstrating remarkable resilience and shifting towards intentional spending,” said Craig Houliston, APAC Customer Success Above Market Consulting and insight leader at NIQ. “This intentional spending mindset is evident in their increased focus on health, wellness, and sustainable choices.”

NIQ has noted a continued shift towards the more financially secure end of the scale, where 33% of surveyed consumers are either unaffected or thriving financially, compared to 25% in the same period in 2023. In contrast, 31% identify as strugglers and rebounders – a decrease from 41% in the same period last year.

The consumers who identify as cautious is the highest, at 36% – a slight increase from 35% in June 2023 – the data showed.

Intentional spending was in evidence when respondents were asked about how they will manage their spending on grocery and household items in the next 12 months, with many planning to prioritise fresh produce, health-and-wellness products, fresh meat, dairy products, home essentials, and personal- and beauty-care items.

“Discounts have evolved beyond mere price reductions,” said Houliston. “Consumers now demand value propositions that address their growing concerns about health, sustainability, and natural ingredients.”

AI And Retail

Interestingly, consumers in the region seem to be ahead of the trend when it comes to AI tools. Fifty per cent (50%) of shoppers in the Asia-Pacific region expressed willingness to use AI to expedite their shopping experience, while 49% said that they would accept recommendations from AI.

In addition, social commerce has ‘surged’ in the Asia-Pacific region, according to NIQ, with consumers increasingly relying on social media for product discovery and purchase.

Sixty per cent (60%) of consumers surveyed in the report said that social media influences their product discovery, while 59% claimed that they are more likely to seek out products in store or online after seeing them featured on social-media platforms.

Fifty-four per cent (54%) of consumers will search on social media before using a traditional search engine to get more information about products.

Livestream shopping and shoppable pins are also popular, with 46% and 45% of consumers, respectively, making purchases through these features, the data showed.

NIQ noted that while social media is the dominant platform, video games and online games are also gaining traction and may represent a ‘niche market’ worth exploring.

Future Trends

NIQ has made a number of predictions in its report about what retail may look like in the coming months in the Asia-Pacific region.

Perhaps due to the economic downturn, stress management will be a key concern for consumers. With 57% of APAC consumers seeking products and services to help manage stress and promote relaxation, this can range from health supplements and food and beverages to tech wearables.

Additionally, GLP-1 medications are poised to drive new spending in categories like conscious snacking, fibre and protein, digestive health, supplements and vitamins.

Weight Loss

In the age of Ozempic, it is no surprise that dieting and weight loss will be a big trend for 2024-5, with 34% of APAC consumers saying that they are likely to use a medication or drug to support their weight loss.

A less obvious trend that NIQ has discovered will be a focus on gut health awareness, with consumers becoming more aware of the connection between gut health and overall well-being, including brain health.

Finally, the demand for protein-rich products, a staple for gym lovers, is expected to continue growing, as consumers recognise the importance of protein for overall health and nutrition.